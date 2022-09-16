 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos County Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry elected as president of Blinn College Foundation Board

Making a Difference: Nancy Berry

Nancy Berry, who represents Precinct 3 on the Brazos County Commissioners Court, was elected chair of the Blinn College Foundation Board of Directors.

The Blinn College Foundation Board of Directors elected Brazos County Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry as its new chair.

Berry will take over for Sam Sommer, whose term as president just ended. Sommer, chief financial officer for Blue Bell Creameries, was elected as vice chair with Kevin Mutscher, a Brenham attorney, serving as secretary/treasurer.

“I am delighted to continue the positive momentum of the Blinn College Foundation and look forward to a great year working with the Blinn College District,” Berry said in a press release.

Berry served as mayor of College Station from 2010-16 and as a College Station City Council member from 2004-06. She has served as a member multiple boards, including Habitat for Humanity, the Community Foundation of Brazos Valley, United Way of Bryan-College Station, College Station ISD Education Foundation and Boys and Girls Club of Bryan/College Station. She has received multiple community awards, and was a 2018 inductee to the Blinn College Alumni and Friends Hall of Honor.

