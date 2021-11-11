 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County Precinct 1 constable announces reelection bid
0 comments

Brazos County Precinct 1 constable announces reelection bid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable Jeff Reeves has announced plans to run for reelection in 2022.

Jeff Reeves

Jeff Reeves

Reeves has held the post since the death of Constable Brian Bachmann in 2012, and he ran unopposed in 2014 and 2018.

He started his career at the Bryan Police Department in 1983 and served in various capacity for 20 years before spending seven years as a criminal investigator for the Brazos County Sheriff's Office. He was named chief deputy of the Precinct 1 Constable's Office in 2011.

He is the president of the Wellborn Lions Club and is active in multiple community organizations.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden salutes veterans as the 'spine of America'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert