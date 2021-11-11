Brazos County Precinct 1 constable announces reelection bid

Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable Jeff Reeves has announced plans to run for reelection in 2022.

Reeves has held the post since the death of Constable Brian Bachmann in 2012, and he ran unopposed in 2014 and 2018.

He started his career at the Bryan Police Department in 1983 and served in various capacity for 20 years before spending seven years as a criminal investigator for the Brazos County Sheriff's Office. He was named chief deputy of the Precinct 1 Constable's Office in 2011.

He is the president of the Wellborn Lions Club and is active in multiple community organizations.