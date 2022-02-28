Brazos County polls open for Election Day

Brazos County District Clerk Gabriel Garcia is up for reelection against Republicans Krystal Kelly and Margaret Meece. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Searcy L. Toliver in November.

Brazos County Treasurer Laura Taylor Davis is on the ballot against her son-in-law Cristian Villarreal in the Republican primary.

Republicans Roy Brantley and Mark Maltsberger are competing for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge.

First-term Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez is facing Darrell Booker and Loretta Montoya Garcia in the Democratic primary. The winner will face Justin Lopez, who is running uncontested in the Republican primary, in November.

Bryan resident Janet Dudding is running for state comptroller of public accounts on the Democratic ballot against Tim Mahoney and Angel Luis Vega. The winner will face incumbent Glenn Hegar or his Republican challenger, Mark V. Goloby, in November.

Hancock said residents must show an approved form of identification to cast a ballot.