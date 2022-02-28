Brazos County polls open for Election Day

Voters will head to the polls today to cast ballots in the primary election. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said 9,140 votes were during early voting: 7,295 votes in the Republican primary and 1,845 votes in the Democratic primary. Voters can cast ballots in either primary, but not both. There were 622 Republican mail-inballots received, and 393 Democratic mail-in ballots received, Hancock said.
In the March 2020 primary election, there were 11,857 ballots cast during early voting, she said.
In Tuesday's election, State Rep. John Raney is facing challenger John Harvey Slocum in the Republican primary for the House District 14 seat.
State Rep. Kyle Kacal has two challengers in the Republican race for House District 12: Ben Bius and Joshua Hamm.
Four Republicans are competing for the Precinct 2 county commissioner seat, and four Democrats will face off in the primary for the Precinct 4 county commissioner seat.
Precinct 2 incumbent Russ Ford is facing Chuck Konderla, Silas Garrett Jr. and Ronnie Vitulli Sr. There are no Democrats in the race.
Democrats Ann Boney, Roy Flores, Prentiss Madison and Wanda J. Watson are looking to fill the Precinct 4 commission seat held by Irma Cauley, who decided not to run for another term. The primary winner will face Republican Timothy Delasandro in the November general election.
Brazos County District Clerk Gabriel Garcia is up for reelection against Republicans Krystal Kelly and Margaret Meece. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Searcy L. Toliver in November.
Brazos County Treasurer Laura Taylor Davis is on the ballot against her son-in-law Cristian Villarreal in the Republican primary.
Republicans Roy Brantley and Mark Maltsberger are competing for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge.
First-term Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez is facing Darrell Booker and Loretta Montoya Garcia in the Democratic primary. The winner will face Justin Lopez, who is running uncontested in the Republican primary, in November.
Bryan resident Janet Dudding is running for state comptroller of public accounts on the Democratic ballot against Tim Mahoney and Angel Luis Vega. The winner will face incumbent Glenn Hegar or his Republican challenger, Mark V. Goloby, in November.
Hancock said residents must show an approved form of identification to cast a ballot.
“Up until November of last year we were completely electronic, where [residents] cast their votes on an electronic machine and it was counted in the machine. However, House Bill 598 last year required us to have a paper-based system, and so now [residents] vote on the machine but the choices that they make come out on a piece of paper back to them,” Hancock said. “[Residents] need to realize that is their official ballot, not a receipt, and they have to place that ballot in a scanner to have it counted.”
For more information about the voting process, where to vote and a look at sample ballots, visit brazosvotes.org.