Brazos County pauses jury trials due to COVID-19 concerns

The Brazos County court system’s jury trials are on pause until Feb. 1 amid community health concerns as COVID-19 case numbers have hit record highs, according to the county’s administrative judge.

Judge Steve Smith, who presides over the 361st District Court, conferred with Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s alternate health authority on Wednesday, and they jointly made the decision to wait to begin jury trials for 2021, according to Smith.

“Both [Sullivan] and the judges thought that there is a level of concern in the community that we thought would be best addressed by starting jury trials for 2021 on the first Monday in February,” Smith said Thursday afternoon.

Brazos County did not hold jury trials from the start of the pandemic last spring until Aug. 3. Jurors have been spaced farther apart during court proceedings, and masks or other face coverings have been used throughout the courtrooms, except for witnesses, who may take their mask off. There are Plexiglas shields in front of the witness area, Smith said.

Additionally, those set to appear in a trial must be tested for the virus the Thursday before their appearance, he said.