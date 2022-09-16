Brazos County out of drought for now, but conditions could return soon

Almost all of Brazos County has dropped out of a drought and into abnormally dry conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, but experts say these conditions could reverse course with a dry fall likely ahead.

“Unfortunately, the most of the rest of the month looks dry and the outlook for the rest of the year is fairly dry also, so we could very easily be back in drought conditions in a month or two,” said John Nielsen-Gammon, state climatologist and Texas A&M atmospheric sciences professor.

In mid-August, drought conditions peaked in Brazos County as 17.78% of the county faced exceptional drought. Those conditions were before a number of thunderstorms came through the area throughout the latter half of August.

The beginning of September is often the driest part of the year since soils are dried out from the summer, Nielsen-Gammon said. He noted September and October are typically more wet months, which tends to replenish the moisture.

“We had a head start on those early fall rains in August, but September is looking like it’s going to end up fairly dry,” Nielsen-Gammon said, “so we may or may not get the normal amount of replenishment that we see in the fall season. It certainly hasn’t all happened yet.”

KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley said Brazos County will probably not continue out of drought conditions with a La Nina expected to stick around through the winter.

“This time of year, we rely on cold fronts to roll through and spark up rain and storms, so we may not find as many of those just because we do expect somewhat of a warmer winter ahead,” Winkley said.

Fire concerns have decreased with recent rains, Winkley said, but noted there is still enough dead vegetation from the summer that could create fire concerns.

Although hurricane season is reaching its peak, Winkley said there are no tropical storms on the horizon that could bring rain. He noted if a cold front reached the Gulf of Mexico, it could spin up a short-lived tropical system. Nielsen-Gammon said hurricanes don’t tend to provide benefits in rainfall, though.

“They’re either too much or too little,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “The rain we had in August was the way to do it basically with widespread thunderstorm activity on multiple days.”

Winkley said Bryan-College Station has received 7.04 inches of rain since the start of August. From April through July, he noted the twin cities received just 5.42 inches with most of that total coming in April and May. Winkley also said B-CS is about 5.75 inches behind for the year.

“Unless we get something big,” Winkley said, “there’s a chance we could end the year below average.”