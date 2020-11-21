Brazos County officials urge COVID-19 caution during Thanksgiving holiday

“We’ve seen it time and time again that when we have a lot of individuals getting together, especially indoors, we see the numbers increase — so over this Thanksgiving holiday, let’s try to keep it small, keep it within the household and individuals who we have contact with on a regular basis,” Sullivan said.

Mooney urged county residents to get tested for the coronavirus as a measure to try and prevent the spread of the virus, particularly for those planning to travel.

“Get tested. If you know you’re going to go somewhere to be with family members, protect them and protect yourself,” Mooney said.

Sullivan and Nelson encouraged people to review Centers for Disease Control guidelines on traveling amid the pandemic; the CDC made headlines this week when it announced that it discourages travel related to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The CDC website also notes that getting a negative test result “does not eliminate all risk” of spreading the virus. The CDC recommends, if traveling by air, getting a viral test 1-3 days before getting on a plane and 2-5 days after travel.

“Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the CDC website reads. “Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”