Brazos County officials, Texas A&M experts discuss falling demand for COVID-19 shots

Some community advocates have consistently called for the Brazos Center vaccine hub, which has operated mostly on weekdays during traditional business hours, to expand its times of operation. The hub is in its final week of administering first doses of the Moderna vaccine, though it will continue giving second-dose shots through early June.

The Brazos County Health District recently received nearly $785,000 from the Texas Department of State Health Services to provide mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be offered during evening and weekend hours, in addition to weekdays. Brazos County Health Educator Mary Parrish said the health district is currently putting together the mobile vaccination team with the hope that it will be fully operational by early June.

“The Brazos Center hub was great while people were utilizing it; we understand, though, that sometimes it can be hard to get to — and that the hours definitely factored into that,” Parrish said. With this mobile team, we want to be able to go all over the Brazos Valley, and at unconventional times … the bottom line is wherever people want us, we want to be too.”

Parrish said the health district anticipates receiving the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the mobile clinics, though that is not yet confirmed by DSHS.