Brazos County officials run public test on election voting equipment

Brazos County elections officials tested voting equipment Tuesday night and found no errors in the trial run ahead of November’s election. The county is legally required to do a public test before every election.

“We want to be sure that those votes are being counted properly,” said Trudy Hancock, the county’s elections administrator.

To test a machine, officials used 28 test mail ballots that were pre-marked. Four machines were used and programmed the way they are used for election night. Ballots ran through the scanner and were counted. Every candidate in every race must get a vote, an over vote and an under vote on the test ballots, Hancock said. Officials counted totals and double-checked pre-marked totals that are counted by hand. The test run took about an hour to complete.

“We already know the outcome, what the numbers are going to be,” Hancock said, “and then we run everything and then go back to check and make sure that those numbers are what they’re supposed to be.”

Although few from the public attended the test, Hancock said holding the trial run should showcase election integrity in machines used for elections in the county. She noted the public test is done before any counting is done.

Following Tuesday’s test, Hancock said the equipment will be tested two more times. A second test will occur before ballots by mail are counted in early voting numbers. A third and final test will be done on election night after ballots are totaled.

“It’s a three-step process and it’s all the way through from before we start counting to the time we are completely through counting,” Hancock said. “Just to make sure to show there’s no alterations or no adjustments have been done to that system whatsoever.”

County elections officials will hold two voting equipment demonstrations next week. The first will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and again the following morning from 9-11 a.m. Both sessions will be held at the Brazos County Elections office (300 East William J. Bryan Pkwy., Ste. 100).

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and runs until Friday, Nov. 4. There are five early voting sites in Brazos County:

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Room) — 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100 in Bryan

Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan

Galilee Baptist Church — 804 N. Logan in Bryan

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility —1603 Graham Road in College Station

College Station City Hall —1101 Texas Avenue, Bush 4141 Community Room in College Station

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. For more information about elections in Brazos County, visit brazosvotes.org.