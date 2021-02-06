Brazos County officials report 105 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Local health officials reported 105 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Saturday.

According to the Brazos County Health District, there are now 1,470 active cases, two more than Friday. The county has reported 16,178 cases of the virus among residents since the pandemic began. As of Saturday, 14,527 cases are considered recovered.

Seven days ago, there were 1,527 active cases, showing a 3.7% decrease week over week.

Forty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Saturday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is one more than the day before.

On Saturday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 13.43%, marking the eighth day it has been under 15%.