Brazos County officials report 105 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Local health officials reported 105 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Saturday.
According to the Brazos County Health District, there are now 1,470 active cases, two more than Friday. The county has reported 16,178 cases of the virus among residents since the pandemic began. As of Saturday, 14,527 cases are considered recovered.
Seven days ago, there were 1,527 active cases, showing a 3.7% decrease week over week.
Forty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Saturday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is one more than the day before.
On Saturday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 13.43%, marking the eighth day it has been under 15%.
There were 95 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Friday — 13 more than the previous day — and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Brazos Valley trauma region is the only area in the state with no ICU beds available. The region near Abilene had four beds available, while the area near Laredo had six beds available. State data shows the area near Lufkin had eight ICU beds available.
Of the 633 staffed hospital beds in the region, 95 were available Saturday, according to state figures.
There were 18 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 3,348 total probable cases. Of those, 406 were considered active, and 2,942 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.66% on Saturday. Health officials said 167,501 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Officials said 40% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
To date, 181 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.