Brazos County officials react to lifting of state mask mandate

“The chamber has been working to get our businesses back open responsibly for some time. We have been supportive of efforts to flatten the curve and the work to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed,” Brewer said. “We applaud the effort to open up the businesses, and we are still strongly encouraging mask use and other precautions.”

Belender Wells, owner of Fargo’s Pit BBQ in Bryan, said her restaurant, which has been “on an upswing lately” in terms of business lately, would take some time to figure out its policy on requirements. Wells added that she would continue to wear a mask even after the state mandate is lifted.

Wade Beckman, co-owner of Shipwreck Grill, Amico Nave Ristorante and 3rd on Main, described the policy change as “both exciting and overwhelming,” and said “most things in COVID have kind of been a double-edged sword when they come at you.”

“We still need to make decisions on what’s safest for our staff and safest for our guests,” Beckman said. He said he was grateful for the week to decide how best to proceed, and added, “There are big decisions ahead. I don’t believe it to be just a free-for-all as a business owner.”

Beckman added that the immediate business implications were unclear.