Brazos County officials: COVID-19 vaccine should arrive within 10 days

CHI St. Joseph’s has registered all of its hospitals — in Bryan, College Station, Caldwell, Navasota and Madisonville — to receive vaccine doses, and that registration has been accepted, according to Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer at CHI St. Joseph Health. CHI St. Joseph’s hospitals will receive vaccine doses in the coming weeks.

At least 24 additional health care providers in Brazos County have been approved to administer the vaccine, according to Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s alternate health authority. He said the Brazos County Health District has been approved as a vaccine provider.

Health care staff at both Baylor Scott & White and CHI St. Joseph won’t be required to get vaccinated but will be highly encouraged to do so, Rayburn and Parsi said. Rayburn said a survey of regional employees showed two-thirds are interested in receiving the vaccine, while one-third are not sure. Sullivan said he is in the two-thirds category.

“I am confident in its safety data and am very excited about what it will do for our community, our nation, and the whole world,” Sullivan said.

Rachel Crowder, director of pharmacy at Baylor Scott & White, said Thursday afternoon that the COVID-19 vaccine efficacy rates of about 95% are much higher than flu shot efficacy rates.