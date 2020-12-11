Brazos County officials: COVID-19 vaccine should arrive within 10 days

Doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be in Bryan-College Station in the next 10 days as local health care providers prepare to begin administering the forthcoming vaccine doses.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas will receive 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in December. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station is expected to receive 951 doses in the next 10 days, according to Dr. William Rayburn, chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White Health, who added that a second shipment is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
The first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Phase 1A, includes hospital-based health care workers, employees and residents of assisted living facilities. An FDA advisory panel gave preliminary recommendation to Pfizer’s vaccine Thursday evening.
“For months, our best defense against COVID-19 has been mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing,” Rayburn said. “Prevention — despite the vaccine coming out — remains at the current time our best defense and we want to remind the public to follow the CDC guidelines in this regard, but we are entering into a new phase.”
This news comes the same days health officials reported 134 new cases of COVID-19, which is the second-highest single-day total of new cases reported in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic. The most was 145 on June 17.
CHI St. Joseph’s has registered all of its hospitals — in Bryan, College Station, Caldwell, Navasota and Madisonville — to receive vaccine doses, and that registration has been accepted, according to Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer at CHI St. Joseph Health. CHI St. Joseph’s hospitals will receive vaccine doses in the coming weeks.
At least 24 additional health care providers in Brazos County have been approved to administer the vaccine, according to Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s alternate health authority. He said the Brazos County Health District has been approved as a vaccine provider.
Health care staff at both Baylor Scott & White and CHI St. Joseph won’t be required to get vaccinated but will be highly encouraged to do so, Rayburn and Parsi said. Rayburn said a survey of regional employees showed two-thirds are interested in receiving the vaccine, while one-third are not sure. Sullivan said he is in the two-thirds category.
Support Local Journalism
“I am confident in its safety data and am very excited about what it will do for our community, our nation, and the whole world,” Sullivan said.
Rachel Crowder, director of pharmacy at Baylor Scott & White, said Thursday afternoon that the COVID-19 vaccine efficacy rates of about 95% are much higher than flu shot efficacy rates.
“Fortunately, we have a lot of experience doing large-scale vaccinations with flu shots,” Crowder told The Eagle. and she added, echoing Sullivan, that other sites in the area have been approved as vaccination locations. “That will give us multiple places in the future as we get to those tiers where we can directly reach a broader variety of patients in the community.”
Asked what her message would be to those who are skeptical of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, Crowder replied, “Everyone should make their own informed decision; I encourage them to speak with their primary care physician or provider to make that decision together. It is a newer vaccine, but everything we’ve seen so far indicates that not only is it very effective, but also very safe.”
Crowder said both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are two-dose vaccines, with Pfizer vaccinations taken 21 days apart and Moderna vaccine doses administered 28 days apart.
“It’s very important that anyone who gets the immunizations, now or later, receives both doses of the vaccine to complete the series,” Crowder said.
Crowder noted that the Pfizer vaccine must be stored at about minus-95 degrees Fahrenheit, and she said Baylor Scott & White “has everything we need to receive the Pfizer vaccine.” Parsi said CHI St. Joseph also has an ultra-cold freezer to properly store the vaccine, which will be transported in dry ice.
In the phone interview, Crowder also noted, as did mayors Karl Mooney and Andrew Nelson, that ongoing coronavirus prevention methods such as distancing and mask wearing remain essential with widespread immunization still likely months away.
Health officials said there were 25 COVID-19 deaths since June 2020 that were reported directly to the Texas Department of State Health Services and not locally to the health district. Officials noted they have “worked on a process to ensure that deaths are reported locally in the future.”
Of the 25 new deaths reported Thursday, 15 were men and 10 were women. One person was in their 40s, three in their 50s, five in their 60s, seven in their 70s, five in their 80s and four in their 90s.
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
A&M Fall Graduation
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.