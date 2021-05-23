Brazos County officials: COVID-19 trends offer optimism

Brazos County’s top health official said in a recent interview that he is cautiously optimistic about the area’s progress against the coronavirus.
Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s health authority, cited falling COVID-19 active case numbers, fewer hospitalizations and climbing vaccination rates as reasons to be encouraged.
“Our numbers have improved, and that’s certainly welcome,” Sullivan said in a Friday interview with The Eagle. “That’s probably due to a combination of things. The weather has been nice, and certainly, vaccination rates have helped — especially with cutting down on the number of severe cases we’re seeing.”
In Brazos County, the new case rate fell 34% over the past week. There were 234 cases considered active as of Friday’s report from the health district, down sharply from numbers earlier in 2021. Thirteen county residents were hospitalized Friday due to the virus.
State health officials said last week that vaccination rates have enjoyed a modest surge in recent days, buoyed in part by adolescents aged 12-15 now being eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and also by community-focused vaccination efforts. Conversely, DSHS said about 900,000 Texans are considered “overdue” for their second shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday that bans most local government entities from requiring masks. Schools can mandate mask use until early June, according to the order; the College Station and Bryan school districts will require face coverings through Thursday and Friday, respectively, aligning with the end of classes for the semester.
“The protocol has served us well and got us to this point, and we are almost done,” College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said following a board meeting last week, according to a previous Eagle article.
Pfizer announced May 4 that it plans to seek authorization in September to administer its COVID-19 vaccines to people ages 2-11, with vaccine trials ongoing for young children through the summer. Sullivan said he was reassured to know that health leaders are working on making COVID-19 vaccines available in the coming months to everyone over 6 months of age.
“Severe COVID-19 is rare in kids, but it still can and does happen. Anything we can do to prevent that is important,” Sullivan said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services tracks vaccinations by county, and it now releases updates on the percentage of people ages 12 and up who have received one dose or are fully vaccinated. According to the DSHS, as of Saturday evening 46.64% of Brazos County residents 12 and older had received at least one vaccine dose, and 37.83% — approximately 75,000 people — were considered fully vaccinated.
Sullivan urged people who have not yet received the vaccine to do so, and also said it is important for individuals to get both doses of the two-dose vaccines.
He noted that there are lots of people who are fully vaccinated but still choose to wear masks, in some cases to protect children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, and because the vaccines offer “significant but not complete protection,” with efficacy rates near 95% for the two-dose vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine also proven highly effective at preventing severe illness. The CDC recently announced guidance that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most situations
“Nothing is 100 percent,” Sullivan said. “We just have to remember that the transmission is most likely in highly crowded and poorly ventilated areas — and we need to recognize that as mask mandates have ended and as we look at events going on in the community that there’s not going to be a lot of masking, so we need to be personally mindful. … At this point it comes down to personal comfort level.”
More than 50,000 Texans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago, including 251 Brazos County residents.
The Brazos Center vaccine hub has administered about 99,000 doses since it began operating in late January, and it will go into “standby mode” after administering a round of second Moderna doses in early June.
The Brazos County Health District recently received a $785,000 grant from DSHS to operate a mobile vaccination team, and Sullivan said that team is ready to go into the community and operate mobile vaccination mini-hubs.
“From the health district perspective, we continue to work on vaccination and helping to get it out,” he said. “I can’t say it’s over, and I don’t think we’re completely out of the woods, but I like where we are.”
Businesses in the area have reported increased foot traffic in recent weeks and overall are optimistic about the outlook for the rest of 2021, according to Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. The chamber surveyed more than 500 business operators from a range of industries in late March, and about 80% of respondents expressed optimism that the economy would improve in the next year.
“Our businesses are very pleased with how quickly opening back up as far as customers coming back in,” Brewer said.
One caveat to that optimism, Brewer said, is that some businesses are struggling to find employees.
“As everything has come back so fast, the foot traffic has come back fast, but the employment opportunities or people filling the jobs has not come back as fast,” Brewer said.
Some business owners have blamed the $300-per-week federal unemployment payments that were designed to help people in the midst of the pandemic; Texas and more than 20 other states have moved to block those payments beginning next month in an effort to bring people back into the workforce.
The unemployment rate in Texas in April was 6.7%. That is significantly lower than the record high rate of 12.9% in April 2020 but almost double the record low rates of 3.4% in summer 2019, before the pandemic. The most recent figure available for Bryan-College Station’s unemployment rate was 5.5%. It was 2.7% in early 2020.
Unemployed Americans and some economists have recently told media outlets — including the Texas Tribune — that the story of pandemic unemployment is multifaceted and not as simple as people preferring to collect benefits over working.