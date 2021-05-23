Brazos County officials: COVID-19 trends offer optimism

“The protocol has served us well and got us to this point, and we are almost done,” College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said following a board meeting last week, according to a previous Eagle article.

Pfizer announced May 4 that it plans to seek authorization in September to administer its COVID-19 vaccines to people ages 2-11, with vaccine trials ongoing for young children through the summer. Sullivan said he was reassured to know that health leaders are working on making COVID-19 vaccines available in the coming months to everyone over 6 months of age.

“Severe COVID-19 is rare in kids, but it still can and does happen. Anything we can do to prevent that is important,” Sullivan said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services tracks vaccinations by county, and it now releases updates on the percentage of people ages 12 and up who have received one dose or are fully vaccinated. According to the DSHS, as of Saturday evening 46.64% of Brazos County residents 12 and older had received at least one vaccine dose, and 37.83% — approximately 75,000 people — were considered fully vaccinated.

Sullivan urged people who have not yet received the vaccine to do so, and also said it is important for individuals to get both doses of the two-dose vaccines.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}