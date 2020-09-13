Brazos County officials confirm 37 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Brazos County health officials confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Saturday.
The new cases bring the total number of cases in the county to 5,654. Of those, 991 cases remained active on Saturday, health officials said. One week ago, the total number of active cases was 891, data shows.
To date, 58 Brazos County residents have died since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported Saturday.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 78% of Saturday’s new cases were among people ages 18-24.
Fifteen new probable cases were reported Saturday. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
The county’s positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive cases to viral tests, was 10.71% on Saturday. Statewide, there were 3,905 new cases reported Saturday, according to state officials. The state’s positivity rate over seven days is 6.6%.
Health officials said Saturday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 67%, and intensive care units were at 50% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 132 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Saturday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were five ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 57 ventilators available, with 17 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is the same number reported Friday.
Brazos Valley
• Burleson County reports 312 cases, an increase of three. Of those, 39 are active. Six have died.
• Grimes County is reporting 1,073 cases, according to the DSHS, an increase of four. At least 478 of those cases are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 31 who have died in Grimes County, at least 21 of which are connected to the TDCJ. There are 91 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County’s number of cases increased by one to 210, with 385 of those active. Five people have died, officials said.
• Madison County reports 709 cases, an increase of nine cases, the DSHS said. At least 416 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are no active cases, while five have died.
• The DSHS reported 463 cases in Milam County on Saturday, an increase of one. Five have died in the county. State officials said there are 16 active cases.
• In Robertson County, cases increased by two, bringing the total to 272 cases with 25 that are active. DSHS officials have adjusted the county’s death toll to four.
• Washington County reported 594 cases, an increase of one, with 42 of those active. Forty-seven have died.
Statewide
There have been 657,589 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Saturday, there were 3,371 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 5.9% of hospital beds.
State officials said 14,143 Texans have died as of Saturday, 146 more than Friday. Harris County has the most cases of any county in Texas, with 114,761 cases. Officials said 2,414 have died there.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday. There are now 7,109 total cases. There are now 524 active cases and 6,495 recovered cases. Officials said 30 people are hospitalized, and 23 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 90 who have died.
