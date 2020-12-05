Brazos County officials announce four COVID-19 deaths, 44 new cases Saturday

Four coronavirus-related deaths and 44 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Brazos County health officials on Thursday.

According to officials, two men in their 70s and two men in their 80s who were hospitalized died. No other information was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 96 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 9,838 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 806 remained active Saturday, a decrease of 44 from Friday’s total.

Brazos County Health District officials said 8,936 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, an increase of 84 from the day before.

Officials said 34% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.