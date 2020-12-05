Brazos County officials announce four COVID-19 deaths, 44 new cases Saturday

Four coronavirus-related deaths and 44 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Brazos County health officials on Thursday.
According to officials, two men in their 70s and two men in their 80s who were hospitalized died. No other information was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 96 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 9,838 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 806 remained active Saturday, a decrease of 44 from Friday’s total.
Brazos County Health District officials said 8,936 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, an increase of 84 from the day before.
Officials said 34% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Twenty-three Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Saturday, which is two more than Friday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 82%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 63% occupancy on Saturday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.49% on Saturday. Health officials said 103,704 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 41 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 1,778 total probable cases. Of those, 315 were considered active, and 1,463 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.