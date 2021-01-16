Brazos County officials announce 103 new COVID-19 cases; active cases continue to rise

Active cases of COVID-19 climbed above 1,800 for the first time Saturday as local health officials reported 103 new cases of the coronavirus.

The number of new cases marks the 17th straight day the Brazos County Health District has reported more than 100 new csaes of the virus. Active cases now stand at 1,825, an increase of 76 over the previous day. This is the highest number of active cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was Friday’s total of 1,749.

Seven days ago, there were 1,572 active cases in Brazos County.

With Saturday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 13,983.

Sixty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Saturday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is eight more than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 83% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Officials said 11,980 cases are considered recovered, which is the same number as reported Friday.