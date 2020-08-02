Brazos County officials: 32 new COVID-19 cases reported; active cases continue to drop

Brazos County health officials reported 32 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday as active cases continued to decline after peaking last month.
According to officials, there are 536 active cases of COVID-19, a decrease of 28 since Friday. On July 1, there were 1,102 active cases. The active case total peaked July 8 at 1,327.
There are now 3,328 who have recovered, an increase of 60. There are 3,909 total cases in the county.
Officials said 25 people are hospitalized, a decrease of one. Four people were released from the hospital, officials said. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 65%,
and the ICU bed occupancy is at 67%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Saturday afternoon, there were 117 beds available in the Brazos Valley trauma service region, which encompasses Robertson, Brazos, Burleson, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Washington counties. There were three ICU beds available, officials said. Local hospitals have 46 ventilators available and 70 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Health officials said Friday that 29,185 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 125 more than Thursday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 13.40. As of Saturday, the statewide positivity rate was 12%.
To date, 45 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported on Tuesday.
Brazos Valley
Madison County’s positive case count remained steady at 645 on Saturday, but two deaths were reported — the first COVID-19 fatalities in the county, the DSHS said. There have been 146 who have recovered in Madison County. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there are 377 active cases among inmates at the Ferguson Unit in Madison County.
Washington County had the biggest increase of positive COVID-19 cases among area counties, with 12 new cases reported. There are now 477 cases there, with 324 that have recovered. There have been 38 deaths. Robertson County reported two additional cases, bringing the total there to 214. According to the DSHS, there have been 123 people there who have recovered and one person who has died. Milam County reports 306 cases, an increase of four since Friday. There have been 279 who have recovered there, with three deaths.
In Leon County, one additional cases was reported, bringing the total to 139. One person has died and 98 have recovered, the DSHS said. In Burleson County, two additional cases were reported, bringing the total to 231. According to the DSHS, there have been five deaths and 161 recoveries.
In Grimes County, there are 839 cases — an increase of one — the DSHS reports. Of those, at least 438 are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 20 deaths in Grimes County, 15 of which are connected to the Pack Unit. Officials said 631 have recovered.
Statewide
The state reported more than 250 new coronavirus deaths for the fourth day in a row, according to the Texas Tribune. As of Saturday, 6,837 people have died of COVID-19 in Texas, an increase of 268 over Friday. There were 9,539 cases reported, making for 430,485 total cases in the state since the pandemic began.
According to state data, there are 8,969 Texans in the hospital, 858 less than a week ago. COVID-19 patients occupy 16.4% of hospital beds.
Harris County has the most cases in the state, with 72,694. There have been 1,288 who have died there.
According to the Waco-McLennan County Health District, there were 79 cases new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. There are 4,405 cases there, with 1,797 active cases and 2,562 who have recovered. Officials said 46 have died. There are 74 people hospitalized, with 58 of those cases McLennan County residents, officials said.