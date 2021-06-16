Brazos County officially accepts $22.26 million in federal economic recovery funds

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My hope is that maybe we could help use some of those funds to get a facility here. It’s important to Brazos County and the surrounding counties to get a facility that’s closer,” Peters said, before adding the caveat that the grant consultants’ counsel will play a role in determining exactly how the funds can be spent.

Ford said workshop sessions will be key for county leaders, stakeholders and residents to set the course for how the money is spent in Brazos County.

“I’m hoping that there will be an opportunity to help businesses that have been affected by the pandemic — that we could set up some ways for them to get back on their feet,” Ford said. He added the hopes the commissioners court will set aside approximately $5 million for bolstering rural broadband access.

“We don’t want to run that, to be the service provider ourselves, but we can provide infrastructure and then lease it back to service providers,” Ford said. “The pandemic has made it so acutely evident that people could not work from home, and in some cases kids couldn’t do school, if they were out in certain areas of the county.”