Brazos County official warns mailed ballots could be 'slightly delayed'

Mailed election ballot delivery could be “slightly delayed” due to the late addition of two Green Party candidates as a result of a Supreme Court order, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Thursday.

In a release to local media outlets, Hancock said those additions mean elections officials must restart the process of making changes to the ballot and conducting public tests. Before these changes, officials were planning to have ballots in the mail by the end of September, Hancock said, adding there is still a chance that timeline will be met.

“I want to offer reassurance that, even if the ballots don’t get to the voters by the end of September, they will still arrive in time to be filled out and returned prior to the election. It is always our goal to make sure every vote counts,” Hancock said.

For ballot and election information, visit brazosvotes.org.