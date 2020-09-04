Brazos County official: Infection rates at local schools remain low

Brazos County health officials said the county’s public school districts have reported “between 20 and 25” cases of COVID-19 among thousands of students and staff members since Aug. 18.
Sara Mendez, health promotion manager for the health district, said the number, which does not include students or staff from private schools, was encouraging.
“The schools are doing an excellent job in continuing the measures that they need to take and the plans they put into place. The masks and other prevention measures are working,” Mendez said. She went on to say it is important that people continue to follow health safety measures outside of school as well.
Beginning Tuesday, Texas school districts must file weekly reports of COVID-19 with state education officials. According to the Texas Tribune, the reports must include confirmed COVID-19 infections among any student, teacher or staff member who is participating in on-campus activities. Schools were already required to report coronavirus cases to local health officials.
College Station district Chief Administrative Officer Molley Perry said Wednesday that CSISD already filed its first report and told the state that it has had two students and eight staff members test positive for the virus.
Bryan school officials declined Wednesday to say exactly how many cases they have had since the start of school; schools in both districts are notifying families and stakeholders when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
Perry said that considering there are approximately 12,000 people in College Station school district buildings — a number that does not include those using remote learning — she and other district leaders were “cautiously optimistic” about “very encouraging” current trends.
“We were very eager to have students and staff back in our buildings, and we knew, in consultation with the health district and with the reality of our current circumstances, that we would see some cases,” Perry said. “I think we’re trending in a direction that leaves us optimistic that we’ll be able to stay open and continue to provide instruction in our buildings.”
Perry said that 68% of the more than 13,500 students enrolled in College Station schools are attending in person — a figure she expects to rise at the start of the next grading period if cases remain relatively low. Perry explained that decisions on in-person or remote education can be changed at the end of each six-week grading period.
“We’re just really glad to have school back, even though it doesn’t look exactly like it has in the past,” Perry said. “Our students are glad to be here and have willingly jumped back into the instructional setting despite the differences that are in place.”
In a Zoom interview, Bryan school district Chief of Staff Ginger Carrabine and Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning, said they feel encouraged by where the Bryan district is at this point. Carrabine said “we’ve embraced a new way of operating,” and the two administrators said the district has worked to support students and staff amid the pandemic regarding food services, transportation, access to technology, comfort with protective equipment and other areas.
“Overall, it’s going very well — better than we ever imagined, in my opinion,” Carrabine said. “It’s really wonderful to see how the staff has united throughout this and been so willing to get out of the box and think differently. That’s an unintended, really wonderful consequence of all of this.”
Ybarra said Bryan ISD has worked to support teachers as they navigate multiple forms of instructing, and made some more recent adjustments to protective equipment setups. She also said that the district is continually working to assist students and families who have a wide range of needs and resources, and lifted up their technology help desk as one example.
“It’s a natural learning curve and a natural progression that takes time, and I would say we’re still going through that,” Ybarra said. “I would never claim we’ve got it all figured it out, but we’re actively working as a team to address any issues that come forward, to support teachers and to support families.”
20200731 RACECAR MM 01
20200808 BV V TULSA REAC MM 02
Corps of Cadets
Merrill Green 90th birthday
Our Neighbors: Game Day
20200801 DOMINO MM 02
20200731 RACECAR MM 04
20200731 RACECAR MM 03
20200731 RACECAR MM 02
20200730 LAKE MM 02
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Logan Brackin
Logan Brackin
Logan Brackin
Jury duty
Backpack Giveaway
Backpack Giveaway
Backpack Giveaway
20200805 BV V SA MM 01
20200805 BV V SA MM 04
Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus
Back-to-school shopping spree
Back-to-school shopping spree
Bryan High parking spaces
Bryan High parking spaces
20200807 FIRST FRIDAY ASTIN MANSION
Aug. 7 Brazos County news conference
20200808 BV V TULSA REAC MM 01
20200808 BV V TULSA MM 06
20200808 BV V TULSA MM 05
20200808 BV V TULSA MM 04
Salvation Army backpack giveaway
Salvation Army backpack giveaway
Boys & Girls Club’s Carter retires
20200811 CALDWELL V MASON MM 03
Move-in at Texas A&M
Move-in at Texas A&M
Move-in at Texas A&M
Move-in at Texas A&M
Blue Duck Scooters
Blue Duck Scooters
Baby Bundles
Baby Bundles
COVID-19 Testing
Harmony Science Academy
Harmony Science Academy
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
B-CS campuses equipped to minimize potential COVID-19 risks
Calvert ISD internet
Calvert ISD internet
Calvert ISD internet
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 06
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 05
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 04
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 03
20200815 PROTEST MM 05
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 02
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 01
Correa's double helps Astros to 2-1 win over Rockies
Gary Blair golf tournament
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University
20200818 IOLA V BURTON MM 01
Texas A&M University
First Day of School
First Day of School
First Day of School
First Day of School
First Day of School
Exchange of Reveille handlers
Exchange of Reveille handlers
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Kappa Kappa Gamma House
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Sue Haswell Park pool demo
Sue Haswell Park pool demo
Brazos Valley African American Museum
Cinemark
Cinemark
Bryan ISD buses
Bryan ISD buses
Brazos Valley African American Museum
Sunday Night Live
Sunday Night Live
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Tropical Weather Texas
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University
Welcome to Aggieland
Corps of Cadets
Corps of Cadets
Prayer event
Prayer event
Prayer event
St. Joseph Elementary School
St. Joseph Elementary School
St. Joseph Elementary School
Navasota vs. Wharton
Thomas Park
Texas A&M University
Bremond vs Normangee (copy)
20200828 BREMOND V NORMANGEE MM 04
Texas A&M campus
Texas A&M campus
Texas A&M campus
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District
Flores luncheon
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.