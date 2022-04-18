Brazos County looks at partnership with Texas A&M for medical examiner's office

Brazos County may see a medical examiner’s office in the next few years as discussion continues to move forward.

There has been ongoing consideration for a county medical examiner’s office for more than a decade. In 2012, the Brazos Valley Council of Governments started collecting data for a medical examiner’s office and a study report was conducted in 2014 that examined the potential cost of a seven-county owned facility managed by the Brazos Valley Council of Governments. After the study’s finalization in 2015, the approximated start-up cost halted the process.

In February, the Brazos County Commissioners Court approved a retainer agreement for legal services related to the development of a county medical examiner’s office with Austin-based law firm Allison, Bass and Magee, LLP. An update to the 2014 study via SmithGroup, an international architectural, engineering and planning firm, also was passed by the Commissioners Court, Judge Duane Peters said.

A potential partnership with Texas A&M University’s Health Science Center also could be on the horizon, Peters said.

“Without A&M, I don’t think we would be pushing forward with a medical examiner’s office,” Peters said. “A&M brings the level of health doctors to a much higher level. I think that would help us bring in a top-notch medical examiner.”

Peters said he hopes if the updated study supports a medical examiner’s office, it could be ready in Brazos County in two years.

Russ Ford, Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2, said a medical examiner’s office would be costly, citing the example of Montgomery County’s 2,000-square-foot facility that cost $600 per square foot.

A medical examiner’s office in Brazos County initially would be funded by money received from the federal government and the American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA], Ford said. Brazos County has only received half of the allotted $44.5 million. Ford said the ARPA funds also could be used to expand broadband which would benefit a new medical examiner’s office.

“With inflation, which we’re experiencing right now, we’re losing buying power with that money, so I personally believe the quicker we can use that money for our citizens the better off we are. We get more bang for our dollar,” Ford said.

To keep the medical examiner’s office up and running, Peters said money currently used to transport bodies and perform autopsies at Travis County’s medical examiner’s office in Austin would be transferred to the new facility. Peters said he hopes surrounding counties would help cover operations.

Chuck Konderla, former Precinct 2 County Commissioner and foundation director at St. Joseph Health, said the local population will double by 2050, including many retirees in Bryan-College Station area. That likely means more elderly passing away, Konderla said.

“Sometimes they’re not going into the hospital, so they’re very late in the illness and sometimes they’re passing at home,” Konderla said, “so the idea that you might need a medical examiner’s office for that perfect storm is there.”

Nancy Berry, Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 3, said the time is right to invest in a medical examiner’s office. The cost from transporting bodies to Travis County’s medical examiner’s office could be alleviated by having a local practice, Berry said.

“Montgomery County, when it started its medical examiner’s office, they were seeing 2,000 autopsies a year and now they’re seeing 10,000 autopsies a year and I think that’s within a 10-year period, so the need is going to do nothing but grow,” Berry said.

Cost is not the only issue facing the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said sending an officer up to Austin can take a full day when examining travel, evidence collection and being present for the procedure.

“The medical examiner’s office is something that I think Brazos County will eventually need, and that it’ll benefit not only Brazos County, but all the counties in our region,” Dicky said.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said many families wait months for closure or for insurance money to pay bills just as he did after his wife unexpectedly died from a heart attack. One Bryan family had to wait nine months while another recently received their money after the individual died in November, Mooney said.

“In the meantime, that family was very low on funds, facing foreclosure, losing their vehicle because the person who passed was the primary sources of funds for that family,” Mooney said.

According to Mooney, Texas A&M University’s College of Medicine Dean Amy Wear has stated the medical school will be involved with the medical examiner’s office. Texas A&M eyes the partnership as not only a teaching opportunity but as a community service, Mooney said.

“There are estimated to be a shortage of over 2,500 medical examiners in the United States alone and that’s one of the reasons you have the backlogs at the existing medical examiners’ offices. A&M feels they could make a significant dent in that deficit,” Mooney said.

