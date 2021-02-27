Brazos County leaders say they'd likely follow governor's lead on mask mandate

One day after Gov. Greg Abbott said he was weighing whether to end the statewide mask mandate and lift other coronavirus-related rules,
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said he would be inclined to “follow the governor’s lead” if Abbott made such a decision, with Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson expressing similar sentiments.
At a news conference Thursday in Corpus Christi, Abbott made headlines when he responded to a question about when he might lift a series of restrictions, including mask requirements.
“We’re working right now on evaluating when we’re gonna be able to remove all statewide orders, and we will be making announcements about that pretty soon,” Abbott said. He did not offer a timetable for such decisions.
In separate interviews, two locally based public health experts said Friday they hoped the mask mandate and other rules designed to limit the spread of the virus remain in place because virus transmission and hospitalizations remain high, though down from mid-January, and because vaccinations are increasing but not yet widespread.
“My hope would be that they look at it and know that lifting the mask mandate anytime in the next several months would be pretty devastating to our ability to control the virus and continue making progress,” said Christine Crudo Blackburn, deputy director of the Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program at the Bush School. Blackburn noted that case numbers and positivity rates still indicate the virus spreading at a considerable clip.
In a phone interview Friday afternoon, Mooney, who has consistently urged mask use, said he was “cautious” about the idea of lifting the mask requirement now — “I would rather be safe than sorry at this point,” he said — but that he also believes it would be difficult to have a mask mandate locally if the state lifted its indoor face-covering rule.
“I believe we would probably follow the governor’s lead and lift the mask requirement,” Mooney said. “He’s got a great staff of medical professionals who are taking a look at the state as a whole and have a great perspective.”
Peters said he wasn’t sure the county would have the authority to mandate mask use locally if Abbott said they were no longer required.
“I wouldn’t be a proponent of trying to mandate it locally if the governor lifts the mandate,” Peters said. “It wouldn’t hurt my feelings if he lifted it.”
Nelson said Friday night that he didn’t think the region was “quite there yet” to remove the mask mandate, but he anticipated that the region would be ready by the summer to “resume a sense of normalcy” as vaccines become more available and immunity rises.
Nelson said he would rather “masks be the last thing to go” if it meant businesses were allowed to further open and raise capacity limits, which he said he feels particularly strongly about.
Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s alternate health authority, said Friday that he recognized elected officials weigh a number of public health, economic and political factors in terms of making decisions; he added that his strong preference would be that the state wait until more people, and particularly those at higher risk, are vaccinated.
“As a public health professional, it would be my preference that we continue to do what we’re doing and finish the fight,” Sullivan said.