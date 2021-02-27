Brazos County leaders say they'd likely follow governor's lead on mask mandate

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a phone interview Friday afternoon, Mooney, who has consistently urged mask use, said he was “cautious” about the idea of lifting the mask requirement now — “I would rather be safe than sorry at this point,” he said — but that he also believes it would be difficult to have a mask mandate locally if the state lifted its indoor face-covering rule.

“I believe we would probably follow the governor’s lead and lift the mask requirement,” Mooney said. “He’s got a great staff of medical professionals who are taking a look at the state as a whole and have a great perspective.”

Peters said he wasn’t sure the county would have the authority to mandate mask use locally if Abbott said they were no longer required.

“I wouldn’t be a proponent of trying to mandate it locally if the governor lifts the mandate,” Peters said. “It wouldn’t hurt my feelings if he lifted it.”

Nelson said Friday night that he didn’t think the region was “quite there yet” to remove the mask mandate, but he anticipated that the region would be ready by the summer to “resume a sense of normalcy” as vaccines become more available and immunity rises.