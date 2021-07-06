Brazos County leaders not planning to send jail officers to border

Brazos County leaders said last week they have no plans to send jail officers to the Texas-Mexico border, citing staffing shortages. Late last month, Gov. Greg Abbott put forth a statewide call for jailers to assist border personnel with the operation of detention facilities – and for local departments to provide jail beds for those arrested on state charges at the border.
Kevin Stuart, the county’s chief deputy for corrections, said Friday that the sheriff’s office received a letter from the state requesting assistance. He explained the jail has 17 positions open and is effectively running four work shifts with the number of personnel that would usually constitute three shifts.
“The best way to put it is we all know there’s a big problem down there that the governor is trying to address,” Stuart said. “Everybody wants to help in Brazos County – that’s always our philosophy, and in our jail we want to help anyone we can – but I think it’s important for people to know that even when we’re fully staffed, we are always very conscientious with how we spend taxpayer dollars and use resources. Right now, like much of the rest of the state, we are having some extreme staffing shortages.”
Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak said Friday that his department doesn’t have the personnel to spare.
“I’d like to participate, but we don’t have the resources,” Yezak said in a phone interview.
Abbott toured a section of the border with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday and promised to continue building the border wall that President Joe Biden’s administration suspended earlier this year. Abbott also recently said he would shift as much as $250 million in state funding to contribute to the effort.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded over 180,000 encounters on the U.S.-Mexico border in May, which is the most in any month since March 2000; a considerable portion of those numbers included repeated attempts to cross into the U.S. The number of families and unaccompanied children Border Patrol has encountered has dropped for two consecutive months.
Additionally, governors from states such as Nebraska, Florida and South Dakota have announced plans to send small numbers of troopers to states on the border.
Stuart said the formal request from the state for sheriff’s offices to assist was short on specifics.
“We don’t know where they’re going, what they’re doing or how long they would be needed,” Stuart said. “I imagine they’re trying to work that out. It’s difficult for us to even make plans to try and help without having more of that filled out.”
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said Friday that he supported the sheriff’s office in its analysis and current approach regarding the border.
“I am supportive of trying to stop folks from coming in here illegally, but our problem – as it is in a lot of places – is whether we’ve got enough personnel to handle the job that we need to do here and be able to send people. That would be my concern,” Peters said.
Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said in a news release last week that he will “answer the governor’s call by sending resources to the border if needed.” The release states that Henderson and Montgomery County personnel are working on specifics.
Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore told KRHD-TV that his department is also facing staffing issues and is therefore unable to send detention officers to the border.