Brazos County leaders not planning to send jail officers to border

Brazos County leaders said last week they have no plans to send jail officers to the Texas-Mexico border, citing staffing shortages. Late last month, Gov. Greg Abbott put forth a statewide call for jailers to assist border personnel with the operation of detention facilities – and for local departments to provide jail beds for those arrested on state charges at the border.

Kevin Stuart, the county’s chief deputy for corrections, said Friday that the sheriff’s office received a letter from the state requesting assistance. He explained the jail has 17 positions open and is effectively running four work shifts with the number of personnel that would usually constitute three shifts.

“The best way to put it is we all know there’s a big problem down there that the governor is trying to address,” Stuart said. “Everybody wants to help in Brazos County – that’s always our philosophy, and in our jail we want to help anyone we can – but I think it’s important for people to know that even when we’re fully staffed, we are always very conscientious with how we spend taxpayer dollars and use resources. Right now, like much of the rest of the state, we are having some extreme staffing shortages.”