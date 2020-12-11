Brazos County Juvenile Justice Center expands amid $17 million renovation

The Brazos County Juvenile Justice Center recently completed the first phase of a $17 million renovation that expands its detention area and academic center.
Juvenile Services staff led local media members on a tour Thursday morning of the expanded facility that increased the number of available beds to 80.
Linda Ricketson, executive director of the Brazos County Juvenile Services Department, said Thursday morning that the design of the new facility placed a premium on natural lighting and bright colors, with local artists as well as young people formerly in juvenile detention among those contributing murals and other paintings. Ricketson expected that youth in detention would be relocated to the renovated facility in January.
Ricketson provides Brazos County’s commissioners court an update each week on the detention population; she said this week that 14 youth — nine boys and five girls — were in juvenile detention, with seven in medical isolation due to coronavirus precautions. Thirty-two more youth out in the community were on electronic monitors, she told commissioners.
The department works with youth ages 10-17 on probation or parole supervision who have committed an act that would be considered by the state to be a crime if they were adults.
On Thursday, Ricketson explained that the number of youth in detention was considerably lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic. She and her staff decided in consultation with other area stakeholders at the start of the pandemic that they would continue to house the most serious youth offenders, and that they are not currently contracting with other counties as they did pre-pandemic.
The renovation added 32 beds to the 48 currently available at the center; most of the beds are located in individual “pods” that include one-person rooms for sleeping, a TV and dining area, a common area with intentionally heavy furniture and an adjacent outdoor section that includes a table for use. Each pod has one accessible room for young people with physical disabilities.
Also new is an “honors dorm” that has eight beds in an open space with a high ceiling; Chris Coffey, superintendent for detention services, said that the pod-style setup helps department staff with maintaining the needed ratio of one staff member to every eight youths at all times.
In interviews, Ricketson and Coffey addressed community-based criticisms of juvenile services.
“There has been a perception and a concern in our community that we were building so that we could put more kids in detention, and that is not at all what we’re doing,” Ricketson said. She said the new facility was designed to fit with the trauma-informed care model the state has moved toward regarding working with children and youth.
“I think one of the misconceptions is that you bring kids into detention, you lock them up and throw away the key. That’s just not the case,” Coffey said. “When kids are detained here, while they’re here we’re making sure they’re getting an education, we’re making sure their psychological needs are met, and we’re making sure that all their needs are being addressed.”
Coffey noted the area’s population growth and said the renovations were made with the future in mind.
“Our mission is to keep the kids safe and secure,” Coffey said. “When they come here, we want to make sure they’re in an environment where they feel safe, and we want to make sure all their needs are being met.”
The new facility includes an outdoor recreation area that includes grassy turf, a basketball quarter-court, spaces for life-sized games of chess and tables for sitting and talking.
Todd McKey, superintendent of the Brazos County Juvenile Academy and the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program, told local media that the academy was housed in a portable building; he said the new academy and detention center was designed to support young people and help them find a better path. The academy features new classrooms, a science lab and a multipurpose room, among other amenities. The academy is currently operating with a distance-learning model and has six students enrolled.
“It was built with trauma in mind. All these kids have experienced trauma at some point in their lives, and we want this facility to be therapeutic for them,” said McKey. “We really don’t talk about punishment here. It’s not about punishment; it’s about rehabilitation.”
The department is involved in the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s backpack program; in summer 2020, the department’s recidivism reduction officers delivered food to 134 juveniles and their siblings, Ricketson said.
“Without this program, some juveniles would be without food for the summer when they are not in school,” she said. Ricketson said that 47% of the youth to whom her department delivered food were Black, 43% were Hispanic and 10% were white. She added that those demographic figures were just for the food bank program.
Ricketson said juvenile services currently has one Texas A&M doctoral student assisting its licensed counselors, and the department refers youth to MHMR and other mental health experts as needed.
In total, the department has 104 people on staff when at full capacity, according to Ricketson, who — along with Coffey and McKey — praised the juvenile services staff members on Thursday for their dedication to working with young people.
