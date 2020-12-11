Brazos County Juvenile Justice Center expands amid $17 million renovation

The renovation added 32 beds to the 48 currently available at the center; most of the beds are located in individual “pods” that include one-person rooms for sleeping, a TV and dining area, a common area with intentionally heavy furniture and an adjacent outdoor section that includes a table for use. Each pod has one accessible room for young people with physical disabilities.

Also new is an “honors dorm” that has eight beds in an open space with a high ceiling; Chris Coffey, superintendent for detention services, said that the pod-style setup helps department staff with maintaining the needed ratio of one staff member to every eight youths at all times.

In interviews, Ricketson and Coffey addressed community-based criticisms of juvenile services.

“There has been a perception and a concern in our community that we were building so that we could put more kids in detention, and that is not at all what we’re doing,” Ricketson said. She said the new facility was designed to fit with the trauma-informed care model the state has moved toward regarding working with children and youth.