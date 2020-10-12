Brazos County judge will allow bars to reopen Wednesday at 50% capacity

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters announced Monday afternoon that he will submit paperwork to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to allow bars in the county to reopen at 50% capacity on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I know that bar owners have been waiting patiently for this news,” Peters said. “I hope this can be another step in reestablishing the livelihoods of those affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns.”

A Brazos County press release said that Peters consulted with local leaders and experts before making the decision. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order last week that gave county judges the authority to allow bars to reopen after having been ordered closed for months due to COVID-19.

Brazos County constables J.P. Ingram and Isaac Butler have volunteered to ensure bar owners and patrons are following CDC guidelines, the press release states.