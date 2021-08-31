Brazos County Judge Steve Smith makes transition to Waco appellate court

A canvas covered in hand and footprints of newly adopted children was one of the many items that Judge Steve Smith carted out of his Brazos County Courthouse office in recent days as he prepared for his new role on the 10th Court of Appeals in Waco.
In an office full of plaques and memorabilia from more than two decades as judge of the 361st State District Court in Bryan, the painting from Adoption Day in 2018 is one of his favorites. He said it holds a particularly special place in his heart as someone who was adopted and who was able to participate in the Brazos County Adoption Day for many years. The celebration is a day meant to highlight the need for foster and adoptive parents, and a time when there are usually several adoptions scheduled.
“Some of the things that we do are very serious and to some extent sad that we have to do them, but we have to do them,” Smith said. “But adoptions are a new start for a child, a new start for a family, and it’s just one of the joys that a district judge is able to enjoy.”
Smith, 69, will fill the unexpired term of Justice John Neill, who retired in May. Governor Greg Abbott appointed Smith to fill the term that is set to expire Dec. 31 next year, or until a successor is elected and qualified. Smith will be sworn into the new role this morning. He said he plans to run for a full term down the road.
Smith will be serving alongside Chief Justice Tom Gray and Justice Matt Johnson, who both told the Waco Tribune-Herald that they are looking forward to working with Smith.
The job of an appellate judge is completely different than a trial judge, Smith said. The new position mainly involves reviewing records, reading the law, and writing opinions on issues presented in appeals. There may be a couple days a month in which Smith will need to hear oral arguments, but aside from that he will be working out of a small office in the Brazos County Courthouse.
The new role in the judicial system is something that Smith said he is looking forward to. The work is something that Smith thinks will keep his mind sharp and is a challenge he is ready to tackle.
Before the position on the appellate court became available, Smith said he was planning on closing out his career at the end of next year. Smith said he sees this new role as an opportunity for Brazos County to have a presence on the court. He said that in the 10th Court’s nearly 100-year history only one other judge has been from Brazos County, which is the district’s second-largest county.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said of his new position. “It wasn’t something that I expected but when it became available I had some encouragement to do so. I’m humbled and honored to get the opportunity to do it.”
In 2012, Smith ran unsuccessfully for chief justice of the 10th Court of Appeals.
Smith graduated from Abilene Christian University in 1974 and the University of Texas School of Law in 1977. He practiced law in Bryan for several years before becoming College Station municipal judge and then later Brazos County court-at-law judge. Smith has been a faculty member for the National Judicial College and the Texas Center for the Judiciary.
Smith has been involved in several community efforts, serving over the years as the Brazos Valley Chapter chair of the March of Dimes, the President of MSC OPAS and director and secretary of the Arts Council of Brazos Valley. Smith was the founding director and secretary of Brazos County Crime Stoppers in the 1980s.
Since 1999, Smith has held his title as the 361st Judicial District Court judge. He said he has many memories of several cases that he worked on. The relationships with the dedicated people he has worked with that helped make the job a joy.
“I never got tired of coming to work,” he said.
Senior District Judge J.D. Langley will be the main person to fill in for Smith until the governor appoints a replacement, Smith said. Langley, who was judge of the 85th District Court before taking on his current role, said that he first met Smith in the 1980s. Smith was running to be Brazos County court-at-law judge.
Langley said that Smith’s years of experience on the bench and knowledge of civil and criminal systems make him a good fit for the new role.
“He has definitely served the people of this county with great honor and distinction throughout his whole tenure,” Langley said. “I was very proud to see that the governor recognized him by giving him that appointment.”
Kyle Hawthorne, 85th Judicial District Court Judge, said that Smith has been a great resource to him as he transitioned from years of private law practice to being a judge. Hawthorne said that Smith has done his job in a fair way that has earned people’s respect, even if he did not necessarily rule in their favor.
When Smith was first graduating from law school, Senior District Judge John Delaney hired Smith to work at Dillon & Giesenschlag. Delaney was a junior member of the firm at the time.
“Now, he has achieved his goal of becoming an appellate court judge and I’m proud for him that he has achieved that,” Delaney said. “He’ll be a good one. He’ll be a great one. He brings a good mix of common sense and scholarship to his work. We have been very well served by him and will continue to be.”