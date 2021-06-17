 Skip to main content
Brazos County Judge Peters tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 update

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters talks about face masks while responding to questions during a COVID-19 press conference at the Brazos County Health District on Monday, June 22, 2020.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials announced Thursday. His results were confirmed Wednesday.

Peters is under quarantine at home and has mild symptoms. In a statement, Peters said he had not been vaccinated.

"In consultation with my doctor, I made the personal decision not to receive the vaccine for COVID-19," the statement read. "I stand by that decision, and respect each individual’s right to make that choice based on their own medical histories and beliefs."

