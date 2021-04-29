Brazos County Jail passes state inspection

The Brazos County Jail passed its two-day state jail inspection this week.

The 1,087-bed jail system is on three sites — court holding on the first floor of the Brazos County Courthouse, the Sandy Point Detention Center and the Low Risk Facility.

Each jail in Texas is inspected annually to insure they are in compliance with VTCA, Local Government Code, Chapter 351 and Texas Minimum Jail Standards.

The two-day inspection included a review of site security, facility maintenance and condition, life safety preparation and performance, staffing levels, inmate admission, classification and release, sanitation and personal hygiene, medical services, mental health services and records, procedures for reporting inmates with mental illness, records on required jail activities, such as recreation, visitation, and correspondence, inmate commissary, visitation, and religious practices, interviews with inmates, and inmate grievance and discipline procedures.