Brazos County inmates earn second chance at success with job training program

She hopes this marks a new beginning for Nicolas, saying she is thankful the sheriff’s office offers such an opportunity through the program.

“I know he can do it. One step at a time,” she said.

Borges-Wells said of the 39 inmates who have participated in the program, 37 have graduated – two were released before they completed the program – and just five have returned to jail.

In order to be accepted into the program, the inmates must have good behavior and not have any violent offenses or if they do, not in the past decade. After an interview and an assessment by Project Unity representatives, the students are moved to a dorm where they live together and attend their training courses.

Once they are released, she said, their case manager will follow them for 12 months to make sure they are staying on their new path.

Borges-Wells, Dicky and Alvarado all encouraged the graduates’ future employers to give them the opportunity and chance to try.

“Everybody needs a second chance to become successful, even that first chance,” Alvarado said. “They’re good workers; look what they did. Take a chance. They’ll be worth it.”