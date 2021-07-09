Brazos County inmates earn second chance at success with job training program

On Thursday, six Brazos County Detention Center inmates became the latest graduates of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office’s Facilities Maintenance Program.
The students completed 200 hours of training to receive nationally recognized certifications in National Center for Construction Education and Research Core 1, which covers foundational construction skills and OSHA 10 safety training.
Since the job training and employment program began in 2019, there have been five graduations for inmates who will soon be released from the detention center.
“To the graduates, congratulations; today is the start of a new chapter for you,” Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said during the ceremony at the BCSO’s Low-Risk Facility in Bryan. “You’ve got some additional resources available to you that will help you upon release, but remember, life is still going to be a challenge. There’s still folks that are going to say you were here before they see who you are.”
Over the course of the six-week program, students received training in the areas of HVAC, construction, electrical, plumbing and welding, while also learning about writing a resume to help them more successfully apply for jobs, a media release stated.
The graduates can choose to use the certification to get a job or receive course credit to apply toward an associate’s degree plan at Blinn College.
As the inmates are released, Dicky encouraged the graduates to take with them the same motivation and dedication they put into the program and training and apply that to their lives.
The program is an example of what the community can achieve, showcasing a partnership between the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Blinn College, the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service and Project Unity, he said.
Mark Posada, assistant agency director for TEEX, said the inmates now have a reputation to uphold as a graduate of the program. Of the four previous groups of graduates, he said, they have seen an 80% job placement rate.
Dayana Borges-Wells, re-entry specialist and program coordinator, said this marks the beginning for the six new graduates.
“Now you can go home, get a job, take care of your families and never come back here,” she said, encouraging each of them to use their instructors and BCSO contacts as resources to set a new path.
Francis Alvarado got emotional Thursday after seeing her youngest son receive his certificate before being released next week.
Her son, Nicolas, dropped out of school, but was able to have this graduation, she said.
“I couldn’t be prouder, of all of them for that matter,” she added, getting emotional.
She hopes this marks a new beginning for Nicolas, saying she is thankful the sheriff’s office offers such an opportunity through the program.
“I know he can do it. One step at a time,” she said.
Borges-Wells said of the 39 inmates who have participated in the program, 37 have graduated – two were released before they completed the program – and just five have returned to jail.
In order to be accepted into the program, the inmates must have good behavior and not have any violent offenses or if they do, not in the past decade. After an interview and an assessment by Project Unity representatives, the students are moved to a dorm where they live together and attend their training courses.
Once they are released, she said, their case manager will follow them for 12 months to make sure they are staying on their new path.
Borges-Wells, Dicky and Alvarado all encouraged the graduates’ future employers to give them the opportunity and chance to try.
“Everybody needs a second chance to become successful, even that first chance,” Alvarado said. “They’re good workers; look what they did. Take a chance. They’ll be worth it.”
For employers who might be apprehensive about hiring an applicant who is considered “at-risk,” the BCSO media release stated, the Brazos County Workforce Board has pledged to offer fidelity bonding to employers for the first six months of their employment.
“What we are facing is a past that may not look so good, but a future that looks very good,” Hector Ramos, one of the program’s case managers through Project Unity, said.
The program’s success has led Project Unity to receive a grant to continue providing yearly training and job placement for 60 inmates through the program.