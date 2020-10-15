Brazos County hospitals reach 88% capacity; 57 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

Brazos County hospitals were 88% full, with intensive care units at 79% capacity, according to Thursday's report from the Brazos County Health District.

Officials confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with the number of active cases among county residents increasing to 602 from 589 the day before.

The new cases brings the county's overall total number of cases of the virus to 7,138. Health officials said Thursday that 6,473 cases were considered recovered.

Officials said 33% of Thursday's new cases were among people ages 18 to 24.

Seventeen Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized Thursday. That number was down from 20 on Wednesday.

To date, 63 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Brazos County health officials reported 14 new probable COVID-19 cases Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 943 total probable cases. Of those, 160 were considered active, and 783 were recovered Thursday. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

The county's hospitalization figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.