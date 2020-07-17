As Brazos County health officials keep close watch on hospital bed occupancy rate, hospital leaders have been planning for what procedures would be necessary if patient capacity was exceeded.
“You need to know what your capacity is, [in order to] care for everyone, not just COVID-19 patients,” said Sarah Mendez, health promotion manager for the Brazos County Health District. “We need to be able to see what the capacity is for any kind of patient.”
The Brazos County Health District reported Thursday local hospitals’ total bed occupancy stood at 78%, with the ICU bed capacity at 86%. The four institutions included in the health district’s bed count include both CHI St. Joseph hospitals, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station, CapRock Hospital of Bryan and the Physicians Centre Hospital of Bryan, Mendez said.
CapRock CEO Braden Anderson explained that while his company supports several facilities across the county, CapRock Hospital on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan is the only facility that serves as a fully licensed hospital, as opposed to a freestanding emergency room. This small hospital hosts 10 emergency
rooms and 10 inpatient rooms. As of this week, Anderson said the beds were, depending on the day, usually half occupied, which is a slightly higher rate of patient intake than what would normally be seen by CapRock.
“Last week was the highest number of in-patient [beds full] we’ve have had in our history,” he said.
Anderson noted that while CapRock Hospital does maintain a nursing staff to support an ICU unit — one nurse for no more than three patients at one given time — the facility is not intended for providing intensive care to patients in critical condition. The company does own four ventilators, but those machines are to keep patients supported no longer than a day or two, he said.
When a patient at CapRock needs critical care, they are transferred to another facility. Anderson said that hospitals in Houston seeking to make space have reached out to CapRock asking for the facilitation of a transfer, but because the patients required critical care, they had to be turned away.
Should the location exceed capacity, however, CapRock does have a plan set in place.
“We would first and foremost rely on larger hospital systems’ mobile units,” he said. “… Both our freestanding ER located at Tower Point in College Station and our Urgent Care at Century Square in College Station are equipped to handle overflow from our hospital, though ... with [room for] five patients at Century Square, and eight patients at the Tower Point emergency room.”
CHI St. Joseph representatives and Baylor Scott & White representatives both declined to disclose their hospitals’ bed numbers or current capacity. However, spokespersons from each institution said leaders have been planning for the possibility that a COVID-19 spike might create a scarcity for space.
“We are continuously evaluating opportunities to build additional capacity in our hospitals in anticipation of future needs related to the treatment of patients diagnosed with COVID-19, working closely with other health care providers as well as local and state governmental officials,” wrote Megan Hoffman, spokesperson for BSW, in a message to The Eagle.
“We continue working to ensure we have adequate staffing to care for an increase of patients in the coming weeks. Our COVID-19 staffing preparation efforts include continuously studying and forecasting our staffing levels and deploying and recruiting team members, as needed,” she continued.
CHI St. Joseph has a “surge plan” for the possibility of a swell of cases, though it has not had to be activated.
“As the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Brazos Valley continues to increase, CHI St. Joseph Health maintains the ability to care for patients requiring hospital-level care at our facility or through transfer for those requiring a higher level of care,” wrote Heather Bush, spokesperson for CHI St. Joseph Health, in a message. “We are busy but stable, and our level of busyness is consistent with the level we were at a year ago. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the Houston area and stand ready to care for additional patients should we see any increases in cases locally.”
The Physicians Centre Hospital did not respond to a request for comment, but their website does list updated precautionary measures taken at the facility in regards to COVID-19.
All four hospitals have limited visitation in some capacity, either limiting visitation to one person per patient, or else barring a majority of visitors not classified under special exceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.