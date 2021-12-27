Brazos County health officials urge booster vaccines

The COVID-19 booster vaccines are the best way to fight against the omicron variant, according to officials with the Brazos County Health District.

As of Sunday, 112,069 Brazos County residents are fully vaccinated and 28,817 residents have received a booster dose, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ vaccine dashboard. The percentage of people age 5 and older in the county who are fully vaccinated is 51.39%.

The district confirmed the first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the county on Dec. 20.

“Boosters are our best fight against the omicron variant,” said Mary Parrish, workforce development coordinator and public information officer for Brazos County Health District. “Natural immunity has proven ineffective at preventing the new variant.”

Chris Van Deusen, director of media relations for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said the booster gives another level of protection by making sure the body is prepared to fight off the variant if exposed to it.