Brazos County health officials urge booster vaccines

The COVID-19 booster vaccines are the best way to fight against the omicron variant, according to officials with the Brazos County Health District.
As of Sunday, 112,069 Brazos County residents are fully vaccinated and 28,817 residents have received a booster dose, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ vaccine dashboard. The percentage of people age 5 and older in the county who are fully vaccinated is 51.39%.
The district confirmed the first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the county on Dec. 20.
“Boosters are our best fight against the omicron variant,” said Mary Parrish, workforce development coordinator and public information officer for Brazos County Health District. “Natural immunity has proven ineffective at preventing the new variant.”
Chris Van Deusen, director of media relations for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said the booster gives another level of protection by making sure the body is prepared to fight off the variant if exposed to it.
“Viruses mutate over time, and every time they replicate there is a chance they could change in their genetics,” he said. “There are some things about [the omicron variant] that have changed. But regardless of what vaccine you got to begin with, you can get a booster of any vaccine, as it doesn’t have to be the same. The preference right now is to get one of the mRNA booster vaccines, so either Pfizer or Moderna. Those seem to be doing the best job in protecting people, as the CDC recommends.”
He also said receiving the booster lessens the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
“Receiving a booster vaccine is important because of the omicron variant; there have been enough mutations in the spike proteins, which are the spiky bits on the outside of the virus, with the omicron variant that the vaccines don’t do as good of a job at recognizing it, or your antibodies don’t unless you get that boost again,” he said. “The vaccine does still provide some benefits. If you have gotten the first two doses, you are still much less likely to have to go to the hospital or [die] if you get the omicron variant.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas DSHS, booster shots are recommended for people 16 and older.
Van Deusen said residents should also continue to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
The health district is offering free COVID vaccines and boosters Monday through Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.
“The demand for boosters remains constant; as more people become eligible, more people are taking advantage of getting vaccinated,” Parrish said.
Parrish said people should call ahead to their health care provider to see what brands of the vaccine are in stock.