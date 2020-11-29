Brazos County health officials report drop in active COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and a 17% drop in the number of active cases among county residents.
The county has recorded a total of 9,429 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March.
Of those cases, 845 remained active on Sunday, down from the 1,023 active cases reported in the last Brazos County Health District update on Thursday. It was the first time the number of active cases has dropped below 1,000 in more than a week.
The number of active cases in the county peaked for the month at 1,035 on Wednesday. Brazos County started the month of November with 491 active cases, according to Health District data. The county’s highest number of active cases was recorded July 8 at 1,327.
The health department said 8,497 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were considered recovered on Sunday.
To date, 87 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for the virus. The latest deaths, two women in their 60s and a man in his 70s, were reported Wednesday.
Officials said 47% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Texas A&M University reported 295 new cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff members for the week that ended Saturday. The university has recorded 3,802 cases among the campus community since testing began in August.
The university said there were 212 self-reported active cases among students, staff and faculty on Thursday, the last date for which figures were posted on a university website.
The number of active cases on campus has dropped nearly 50% since Nov. 13, when 413 active cases were reported.
The university’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — was 7.1% for the semester, with 53,657 tests performed as of last week, according to data posted on a university website.
Brazos County’s positivity rate was 9.5% on Sunday. Health officials said 99,297 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There was one new probable COVID-19 case reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 1,592 total probable cases. Of those, 228 were considered active, and 1,364 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Thirty-two Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Sunday, the same number as the Health District’s last update on Thursday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 71%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 63% on Sunday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — 80 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday, and 10 intensive care unit beds remained available Sunday, state officials reported.
According to state figures, COVID-19 patients accounted for 13% of the region’s hospital capacity Sunday.
Statewide, 8,364 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Across the state on Sunday, health officials reported 6,041 new COVID-19 cases and 48 virus-related deaths.
An estimated 184,035 cases of the virus remained active in the state on Sunday, and more than 21,000 people have died in the state after testing positive for COVID-19, according to state figures.
