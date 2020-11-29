Brazos County health officials report drop in active COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and a 17% drop in the number of active cases among county residents.

The county has recorded a total of 9,429 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March.

Of those cases, 845 remained active on Sunday, down from the 1,023 active cases reported in the last Brazos County Health District update on Thursday. It was the first time the number of active cases has dropped below 1,000 in more than a week.

The number of active cases in the county peaked for the month at 1,035 on Wednesday. Brazos County started the month of November with 491 active cases, according to Health District data. The county’s highest number of active cases was recorded July 8 at 1,327.

The health department said 8,497 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were considered recovered on Sunday.

To date, 87 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for the virus. The latest deaths, two women in their 60s and a man in his 70s, were reported Wednesday.