Brazos County health officials report 97 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Brazos County health officials reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
There have been 8,498 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 742 active cases, 19 more than Friday. Seven days ago, there were 588 active cases.
Saturday’s case numbers were the highest since Oct. 8, when 107 were reported. From Nov. 8 through Saturday, 446 new cases were reported; in the period of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, 296 new cases were reported, data shows.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,675 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, an increase of 78 from the day before.
There were 25 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 1,342 total probable cases. Of those, 208 were considered active, and 1,134 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 58% of the new cases reported Friday were among people ages 18 to 24.
Twenty-eight Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Saturday, three more than Friday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 85% and intensive care units at 73% on Saturday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.95% on Saturday.
Health officials said 94,925 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There have been 81 people who have died.
