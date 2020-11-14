Brazos County health officials report 97 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Brazos County health officials reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There have been 8,498 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 742 active cases, 19 more than Friday. Seven days ago, there were 588 active cases.

Saturday’s case numbers were the highest since Oct. 8, when 107 were reported. From Nov. 8 through Saturday, 446 new cases were reported; in the period of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, 296 new cases were reported, data shows.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,675 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, an increase of 78 from the day before.

There were 25 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 1,342 total probable cases. Of those, 208 were considered active, and 1,134 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 58% of the new cases reported Friday were among people ages 18 to 24.