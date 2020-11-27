Brazos County health officials report 83 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That follows the three deaths and 81 new cases reported the day before.
To date, 87 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Officials said Wednesday that two women in their 60s and a man in his 70s were the latest Brazos County deaths related to the illness. All three had been hospitalized prior to their death, officials said.
No other information was released about them, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
A discrepancy of five cases between the figures the Health District emailed to news organizations on Thursday and the numbers posted on the Health District’s official COVID-19 dashboard could not be clarified immediately.
With the new cases confirmed Thursday, the county has recorded 9,365 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.
Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 1,023 remained active Thursday, a decrease of 12 from the day before.
The county’s highest number of active cases was recorded July 8 at 1,327. Since Nov. 1, the number of active cases in Brazos County has more than doubled.
In the past seven days, 501 new cases of the virus have been reported in the county, compared to 522 cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
The Brazos County Health District said 8,255 people had recovered from the virus as of Thursday, an increase of 95 from the day before.
Officials said 48% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
There were 15 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,591 total probable cases. Of those, 288 were considered active, and 1,303 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — was 9.5% on Thursday. Health officials said 98,719 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Thirty-two Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Thursday, one less than Wednesday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 85%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 75% on Thursday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were five intensive care bed available as of Thursday afternoon, state officials said. Seventy-six lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the region.
Across the state, health officials confirmed 12,423 new COVID-19 cases and 206 virus-related deaths on Thursday. So far, the state has recorded more than 1.1 million cases and more than 20,000 fatalities.
State health officials said an estimated 181,612 cases remained active among Texans on Thursday.
Statewide, 8,706 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized on Thursday. According to state officials, COVID-19 patients are using 12.2% of the region’s hospital capacity.
