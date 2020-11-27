Brazos County health officials report 83 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That follows the three deaths and 81 new cases reported the day before.

To date, 87 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Officials said Wednesday that two women in their 60s and a man in his 70s were the latest Brazos County deaths related to the illness. All three had been hospitalized prior to their death, officials said.

No other information was released about them, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

A discrepancy of five cases between the figures the Health District emailed to news organizations on Thursday and the numbers posted on the Health District’s official COVID-19 dashboard could not be clarified immediately.

With the new cases confirmed Thursday, the county has recorded 9,365 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 1,023 remained active Thursday, a decrease of 12 from the day before.

The county’s highest number of active cases was recorded July 8 at 1,327. Since Nov. 1, the number of active cases in Brazos County has more than doubled.