Brazos County health officials report 64 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The county has recorded a total of 9,429 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March.

Of those cases, 845 remained active on Sunday. The Brazos County Health District said 8,497 cases were considered recovered.

The county’s highest number of active cases was recorded July 8 at 1,327.

To date, 87 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The latest deaths, two women in their 60s and a man in his 70s, were reported Wednesday.

Officials said 47% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

There was one new probable COVID-19 case reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 1,592 total probable cases. Of those, 228 were considered active, and 1,364 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.