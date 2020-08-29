Brazos County health officials report 50 new COVID-19 cases; active cases at 490

Fifty new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday by the Brazos County Health District, as the active case count nears 500.
According to health officials, there are now 4,663 coronavirus cases in Brazos County since the pandemic began. Of those, 490 are active, which is 35 more than Friday; 4,119 have recovered, 15 more than Friday's total.
Health officials said 88% of the new cases reported Friday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
One week ago, there were 271 active cases in the county. On Aug. 1, there were 536 active cases, according to Brazos County Health District data.
According to the health district, 46,802 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 1,105 more than Thursday’s total.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10%.
On Friday, the health district began listing probable COVID-19 cases. There were 10 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials reported 390 total probable cases. Of those, 125 were considered active and 265 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. Officials said the probable cases are not listed in the daily totals released by the health department.
Seven Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Saturday; officials said one person has been discharged. Health officials said Saturday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 65%, and intensive care units were at 53% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
