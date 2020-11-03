 Skip to main content
Brazos County health officials report 42 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday; 32 residents hospitalized with the virus
Brazos County health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases of the virus in the county to 7,856 since the pandemic began.

Officials said 519 cases were active on Tuesday, an increase of 22 cases from the day before. The total number of recovered cases in the county is 7,267.

To date, 70 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Health District figures.

Thirty-two Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized on Tuesday, health department officials said, an increase of three from Monday. The county's total hospital bed occupancy was at 70%, with intensive care units at 63% capacity on Tuesday. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Officials said 40% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were 11 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,153 total probable cases. Of those, 154 were considered active, and 999 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.62% on Tuesday.

Health officials said 91,137 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

