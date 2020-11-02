Brazos County health officials report 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after a spike of 78 cases the day before.

The number of active cases of the virus among county residents dropped by three, to 491 on Sunday. The overall number of cases reported in the county since the pandemic began is 7,782. Of those, officials with the Brazos County Health District said, 7,223 cases are considered recovered.

To date, 68 Brazos County residents have died after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county health figures.

The 78 new cases reported Saturday marked the largest single-day increase in cases in Brazos County since Oct. 8, when 107 new cases were reported.

In the past week, health officials reported 287 new cases of the virus, compared to 204 new cases reported in the prior seven-day period.

Officials said 73% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Since Thursday, there have been 12 new cases among those ages 90 and older; 14 new cases for those 80 to 89 years old; and 14 new cases among 70- to 79-year-olds, according to Health District data.