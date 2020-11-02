Brazos County health officials report 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Brazos County health officials reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after a spike of 78 cases the day before.
The number of active cases of the virus among county residents dropped by three, to 491 on Sunday. The overall number of cases reported in the county since the pandemic began is 7,782. Of those, officials with the Brazos County Health District said, 7,223 cases are considered recovered.
To date, 68 Brazos County residents have died after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county health figures.
The 78 new cases reported Saturday marked the largest single-day increase in cases in Brazos County since Oct. 8, when 107 new cases were reported.
In the past week, health officials reported 287 new cases of the virus, compared to 204 new cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
Officials said 73% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Since Thursday, there have been 12 new cases among those ages 90 and older; 14 new cases for those 80 to 89 years old; and 14 new cases among 70- to 79-year-olds, according to Health District data.
Texas A&M University reported 121 new cases among students, staff and faculty members for the week that ended Saturday. The university has reported a total of 2,085 cases among the campus community since Aug. 2. As of Thursday, the last date for which data is posted on a campus website, the university had 150 active self-reported cases among faculty, staff and students, an increase of 12 from the day before and the highest number of cases in 12 days.
The university reported a positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — of 7.5% since testing began Aug. 2. Nearly 28,000 tests have been performed on campus, according to the university website.
Brazos County’s positivity rate was 8.62% on Sunday, according to figures posted by the health department. Brazos County health care providers have administered more than 90,000 tests since the pandemic began in March, according to the health department.
There were six new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 1,140 total probable cases. Of those, 150 were considered active, and 990 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Twenty-four Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized on Sunday, according to health department numbers, a decrease from 28 from Saturday.
Health department officials said Brazos County hospitals were at 66% capacity on Sunday, with intensive care units 58% full. Those numbers include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
Across the Brazos Valley region that includes Brazos, Madison, Leon, Grimes, Burleson, Washington and Robertson counties, 59 people with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday. The seven-county region had 121 available hospital beds, with 10 intensive care unit beds open on Sunday.
Statewide on Sunday, 4,111 new cases of the virus and 53 new virus-related deaths were reported. An estimated 102,769 cases remain active in Texas, with a total of 18,077 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Back the Blue first responders rally
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.