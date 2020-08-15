Brazos County health officials report 15 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported by Brazos County health officials on Saturday, as the active number of those with coronavirus continues to decline.
According to the Brazos County Health District, there are now 264 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, 17 fewer than Friday; 3,858 have recovered -- 32 more than Friday. The county now has 4,173 total cases since the pandemic began.
To date, 51 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk said Tuesday a jail inmate had died that morning, but that death has not been included with the health district’s total.
Health officials said Saturday there have been 36,276 COVID-19 tests performed, an increase of 224 since Friday.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.51.
There were 14 people hospitalized in Brazos County on Saturday, the same number as Friday. Two had been released, health officials said. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 69%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 51%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
