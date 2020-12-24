Brazos County health officials report 120 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 120 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as active cases continued to trend down.

The overall number of cases since the pandemic began now stand stands at 11,561. There are 1,342 active cases, 14 fewer than Wednesday. Tuesday’s number of active cases, 1,366, was an all-time high in Brazos County. Officials said 10,087 cases are considered recovered.

Forty-three Brazos County residents are hospitalized, which is three more than Wednesday, health officials said. Brazos County hospitals were at 82% capacity, and intensive care units were 69% full on Thursday, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the area’s hospitalization rate registered at more than 15% for the the third consecutive day. If the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in a trauma service area is more than 15% for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50% and elective surgeries are postponed, according to the Department of State Health Services. Bars and establishments with 51% alcohol sales would also be required to close.

The region’s hospitalization rate stood at 15.9% Tuesday, 17.3% Wednesday and 16.54% Thursday.