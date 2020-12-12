Brazos County health officials report 115 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Brazos County health officials reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday — the fourth consecutive day new cases have been in the triple digits.
On Wednesday, 111 new cases were reported; 134 were reported Thursday and 127 new coronavirus cases were reported Friday.
The last four-day streak of triple-digit case numbers was Sept. 2-5.
There are now 1,096 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, an increase of 115. Seven days ago, there were 806 active cases.
At a Thursday press conference, Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s alternate health authority, attributed the recent rise in cases to Thanksgiving gatherings and colder weather rolling into the Brazos Valley.
Brazos County Health District officials said 9,243 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, which is the same total from the day before.
Health officials said because they use a rolling 14-day average for active and recovered cases and no case investigations occurred on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 due to Thanksgiving, the recovered case number in Brazos County would be the same Friday and Saturday.
There were 14 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 1,929 total probable cases. Of those, 338 were considered active, and 1,591 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 34% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Twenty-six Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Saturday, which is one more than Friday’s total.
Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 84%, according to the health department, with intensive care units in the county 79% full.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.24% on Saturday. Health officials said 113,226 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
To date, 122 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
COVID-19 testing will be available at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5 and symptoms are not required. No appointment is needed, but registration is available 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.