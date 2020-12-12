Brazos County health officials report 115 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

There were 14 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 1,929 total probable cases. Of those, 338 were considered active, and 1,591 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 34% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Twenty-six Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Saturday, which is one more than Friday’s total.

Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 84%, according to the health department, with intensive care units in the county 79% full.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.24% on Saturday. Health officials said 113,226 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

To date, 122 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing will be available at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5 and symptoms are not required. No appointment is needed, but registration is available 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.