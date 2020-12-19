Brazos County health officials report 103 COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Brazos County health officials reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The county has recorded 11,117 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, county health officials said, 1,277 remained active Saturday, an increase of 57 from Friday’s total.

Seven days ago, there were 1,096 active cases in the county. This is the seventh time in the past 10 days that health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Brazos County health officials said 9,664 people had recovered from the illness as of Saturday, 46 more than the day before.

There were 21 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 2,044 total probable cases. Of those, 269 were considered active, and 1,775 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 27% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.