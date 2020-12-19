Brazos County health officials report 103 COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Brazos County health officials reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The county has recorded 11,117 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, county health officials said, 1,277 remained active Saturday, an increase of 57 from Friday’s total.
Seven days ago, there were 1,096 active cases in the county. This is the seventh time in the past 10 days that health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.
Brazos County health officials said 9,664 people had recovered from the illness as of Saturday, 46 more than the day before.
There were 21 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 2,044 total probable cases. Of those, 269 were considered active, and 1,775 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 27% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
County health officials said 36 Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Saturday, which is four fewer than Friday’s total. Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 87%, according to the health department, with intensive care units in the county 83% full. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were seven intensive care beds available as of Saturday afternoon, state officials said. There are 98 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, five more than Friday. According to state officials, COVID-19 patients are using 14.61% of the region’s hospital capacity.
If the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Area is over 15% for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50% and elective surgeries are postponed, according to the DSHS. Bars and establishments with 51% alcohol sales would also be required to close.
Health officials said 118,681 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
To date, 130 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.