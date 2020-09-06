Brazos County health officials report 101 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Local health officials reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the fourth consecutive day there have been at least 100 new coronavirus cases in Brazos County.
According to the Brazos County Health District, there are now 891 active cases, which is 66 more than Friday. On Aug. 29, there were 490 active cases in Brazos County.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 100 new cases; 103 new cases were reported Thursday and 125 cases were reported Friday.
There have been 5,201 cases reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Officials estimate there are 4,253 who have recovered, an increase of 35 since Friday.
There have been 50,172 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 131 more than Friday’s total.
There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 432 total probable cases. Of those, 139 are considered active and 293 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.37%. Statewide, there were 4,456 new cases reported Saturday, according to state officials. The state’s positivity rate over seven days is 9.6%.
Health officials said Saturday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 69% and intensive care units were at 57% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 152 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Saturday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were 10 ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 63 ventilators available, with 24 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is a decrease of two since Friday.
To date, 57 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Brazos Valley
• Burleson County reported five additional cases, bringing the total to 301, 36 of which are active. Six have died.
• Grimes County now has 1,000 cases, according to the DSHS. At least 482 of those cases are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 31 who have died in Grimes County, at least 22 of which are connected to the TDCJ. There are 63 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County’s number of cases remained at 205, with 47 of those active. Five people have died, officials said.
• Madison County’s had three additional cases, bringing the total there to 696, the DSHS reports. At least 416 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 14 active cases, while five have died.
• The DSHS reported 447 cases in Milam County on Saturday, an increase of two. Five have died in the county. Officials said there are 16 active cases.
• In Robertson County, cases remained at 254 cases with 16 that are active. Five have died, DSHS officials said.
• Washington County reports 573 cases — an increase of three — with 34 of those active. Forty-five have died.
Statewide
There have been 635,315 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Saturday, there were 3,973 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 7% of hospital beds.
State officials said 13,408 Texans have died as of Saturday, 177 more than Friday. Harris County has the most cases of any county in Texas, with 109,834 cases. Officials said 2,327 have died there.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday. There are now 6,707 total cases. There are now 599 active cases and 6,020 recovered cases. Officials said 39 people are hospitalized, and 26 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 88 who have died.
