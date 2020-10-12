Brazos County health officials confirm pair of mosquito-related illnesses

Brazos County health officials have reported two cases of mosquito-related illnesses among county residents.
Officials said Monday a neuroinvasive case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in the 77803 ZIP code.
A travel-related case of dengue fever was also reported in a resident of the 77808 ZIP code who recently traveled to Mexico.
West Nile virus is transmitted through infected mosquitoes. Symptoms include headache, fever, body aches, joint pain, nausea and fatigue.
Health District officials encourage county residents to protest themselves against exposure to mosquitoes by using repellents with DEET, wearing long and loose-fitting clothes, eliminating standing water and limiting time outdoors.
Experts from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are warning people that symptoms from the West Nile virus might mimic those of COVID-19 as the number of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus rise in the state.
Mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile virus in Brazos County, as well as other areas, such as Dallas and Tarrant counties.