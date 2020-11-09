Brazos County health officials confirm 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Brazos County health officials confirmed 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday, bringing the weekend’s total number of new cases among county residents to 132.

In the first eight days of the month, officials from the Brazos County Health District reported 318 new cases of the virus. In the first eight days of October, the county recorded 409 new cases of COVID-19, according to figures from the health department.

To date, the county has confirmed 8,106 cases of the virus. Of those, 619 cases remained active on Sunday and 7,413 cases were considered recovered.

Seventy-four Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Health District. The latest death, a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized with the virus, was reported Friday.

Of the 54 new cases reported Sunday, 27 were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group. Since Nov. 1, the number of cases among people in their 80s has seen the most growth of age groups, by percent, at 11.77%, from 120 cases to 134 cases.