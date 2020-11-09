Brazos County health officials confirm 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Brazos County health officials confirmed 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday, bringing the weekend’s total number of new cases among county residents to 132.
In the first eight days of the month, officials from the Brazos County Health District reported 318 new cases of the virus. In the first eight days of October, the county recorded 409 new cases of COVID-19, according to figures from the health department.
To date, the county has confirmed 8,106 cases of the virus. Of those, 619 cases remained active on Sunday and 7,413 cases were considered recovered.
Seventy-four Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Health District. The latest death, a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized with the virus, was reported Friday.
Of the 54 new cases reported Sunday, 27 were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group. Since Nov. 1, the number of cases among people in their 80s has seen the most growth of age groups, by percent, at 11.77%, from 120 cases to 134 cases.
Officials on the Texas A&M University campus reported 354 new cases among students, staff and faculty members for the week that ended Saturday. That number, the most in a single week since the semester started, came as the university increased the amount of testing by 70% over the prior week. The university has reported 2,444 positive tests among the campus community since Aug. 2.
Texas A&M’s overall positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — is 7.6%. A&M has performed 32,288 tests since Aug. 2, according to figures posted on a university website.
Brazos County’s positivity rate was 8.77% on Sunday, with 92,473 tests performed.
There were 20 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 1,251 total probable cases. Of those, 211 were considered active, and 1,040 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Statewide, more than 6,000 people who have confirmed cases of the virus were hospitalized on Sunday. In Brazos County, 27 people were in the hospital for virus-related treatment, officials said.
Hospitals in the county were at 81% capacity, officials said, with intensive care units 73% full. Those numbers include all hospital patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — 55 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized, according to state figures. One intensive care unit bed was open in the region, and 103 other beds were available.
Across the state on Sunday, health officials reported 5,404 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 new virus-related deaths. More than 124,600 cases remain active in Texas, and 18,743 people have died in the state since the pandemic began, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.