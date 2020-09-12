 Skip to main content
Brazos County health officials confirm 37 new COVID-19 cases
breaking top story

Brazos County health officials confirm 37 new COVID-19 cases

Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Saturday.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the county to 5,654. Of those, 991 cases remained active on Saturday, health officials said.

To date, 58 Brazos County residents have died since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported Saturday.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 78% of Saturday's new cases were among people ages 18-24.

Fifteen new probable cases were reported Saturday. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test.  Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.  

The county's positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive cases to viral tests, was 10.71 on Saturday.

Health officials said Saturday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 67%, and intensive care units were at 50% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

