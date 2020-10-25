Brazos County health officials confirm 31 new cases of COVID-19

The campus positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 7.8%, with more than 25,000 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate was 8.64% on Sunday. Health officials said 86,706 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Twelve Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Sunday, a decrease of four from Saturday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 106 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Sunday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were two intensive care unit beds available. Officials said the region had 50 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is one less than Saturday.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 68%, and intensive care units were at 83% capacity on Sunday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

To date, 66 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.