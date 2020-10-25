Brazos County health officials confirm 31 new cases of COVID-19

The Brazos County Health District reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday, bringing the total number of new cases for the weekend to 65.
The county has confirmed a total of 7,495 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. Of those, 497 remained active Sunday, an increase of nine cases from the day before. The number of recovered cases was at 6,932 on Sunday.
Officials said 87% of the new cases reported Sunday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Health officials have reported 204 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, compared to 293 new cases in the prior seven-day period.
There were four new probable COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 1,040 total probable cases. Of those, 151 were considered active, and 889 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Texas A&M University officials reported 137 new positive cases among students, faculty and staff members in the week that ended Saturday. The university has confirmed a total of 1,958 cases in the campus community since testing began Aug. 2. The campus has averaged 144 active self-reported cases over the 14-day period that ended Thursday.
The campus positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 7.8%, with more than 25,000 tests performed.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate was 8.64% on Sunday. Health officials said 86,706 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Twelve Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Sunday, a decrease of four from Saturday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 106 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Sunday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were two intensive care unit beds available. Officials said the region had 50 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is one less than Saturday.
Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 68%, and intensive care units were at 83% capacity on Sunday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 66 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Across the state on Sunday, officials reported 3,793 new COVID-19 cases and 48 virus-related deaths. More than 17,500 people have died in the state after testing positive for the virus. Texas had an estimated 91,855 active cases on Sunday, according to state figures.
Free testing will be available at the Brazos Center from Tuesday through Thursday and from Nov. 9-11. Testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Nov. 10, when testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People can register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle.
Testing will also be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Pridgeon Center in Franklin.
