Brazos County health officials announce 78 new COVID-19 cases; active cases tick up

Brazos County health officials announced there were 78 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marking the highest number since Oct. 8, when there were 107 new cases.
Active cases were up slightly, with 494 total, which is 29 more than the previous day. There have been 7,756 cases of coronavirus in Brazos County since the pandemic began.
On Oct. 1, the county had 603 active cases of COVID-19, and 6,536 total cases. Seven days ago, there were 488 active cases, and 7,464 total cases of the coronavirus.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,194 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, an increase of 49 from the day before.
Officials said 22% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people ages 18 to 24.
There were 14 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 1,134 total probable cases. Of those, 162 were considered active, and 972 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Twenty-eight Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Saturday, an decrease of one since Friday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 76%, and intensive care units were at 69% capacity on Saturday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were two intensive care beds available as of Saturday afternoon, state officials said. Out of 594 staffed hospital beds, 88 were available, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. Officials said the region had 57 ventilators available, with 64 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is three more than Friday.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.6% on Saturday.
Health officials said 90,197 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
To date, 68 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Brazos Valley
• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 482 cases in Burleson County, an increase of seven. Of those, 86 are active. Six people have died from the illness, according to state figures.
• Grimes County reported 1,193 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of two. At least 517 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 36 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 60 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 10 additional cases, bringing the total there to 372. Officials said 68 cases are active. Twelve people have died.
• Madison County reports 771 total cases — an increase of three — with 33 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Seven Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• The DSHS reports 550 overall cases in Milam County, an increase of one. Eight county residents have died from the virus. State officials said there are no active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 435 cases with 52 that are active. DSHS officials said four county residents have died.
• Washington County reported nine additional cases, bringing the total to 719. Of those, 51 were active. Fifty Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Saturday, 6,845 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 900,596 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Saturday, there were 5,696 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 8.5% of hospital beds.
State officials said 18,024 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Saturday, 90 more than Friday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday. There are now 10,316 total cases. Of those, 512 are active and 9,649 have recovered.
Officials said 47 people are hospitalized, and 35 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 155 who have died.
