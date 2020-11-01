Brazos County health officials announce 78 new COVID-19 cases; active cases tick up

Brazos County health officials announced there were 78 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marking the highest number since Oct. 8, when there were 107 new cases.

Active cases were up slightly, with 494 total, which is 29 more than the previous day. There have been 7,756 cases of coronavirus in Brazos County since the pandemic began.

On Oct. 1, the county had 603 active cases of COVID-19, and 6,536 total cases. Seven days ago, there were 488 active cases, and 7,464 total cases of the coronavirus.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,194 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, an increase of 49 from the day before.

Officials said 22% of the new cases reported Saturday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were 14 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Saturday. To date, health officials have reported 1,134 total probable cases. Of those, 162 were considered active, and 972 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.