Brazos County health experts reflect on 2020, look ahead in fight against COVID-19

“It’s a sad state,” he said Tuesday of rising numbers. “It’s a frustrating state, no doubt about it, but it’s the reality. And so these numbers show us that this virus has not left and that there are tough times ahead if we don’t change our behavior.”

Angela Clendenin, instructional assistant professor in epidemiology and biostatistics at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health, was instrumental in setting up the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Investigations Operations Center. In an interview the week before Christmas, she said that despite recent challenges, the Brazos Valley has done better throughout the year than many other areas across the state, pointing to metropolitan areas such as Dallas, San Antonio and Austin that have had to contend with their health care infrastructures being stretched “very thin.”

Clendenin said she believes proactive steps from elected officials, the health district and Texas A&M are a major reason the Brazos Valley has performed well. Aside from that, she said the geography of the area could also be a factor, since much of B-CS is completely surrounded by rural areas and the pandemic has generally led to less travel.

“We have a large number of cases right now,” Clendenin said. “But it could have been so much worse.”