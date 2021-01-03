Brazos County health experts reflect on 2020, look ahead in fight against COVID-19

As he looks back on 2020, Dr. Seth Sullivan said he is proud of the community for its efforts combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Brazos County Health District alternate health authority said he has seen perseverance in community members and leaders across the area.
“It’s inspired me, the times when I get tired and I look around and I see that resolve and such talented professionals diligently working for the greater good. … It’s been an inspiration to see the way that we’ve met these challenges along the way,” he said. “Make no mistake, there have been challenges and things we could have done better here and there.”
Getting through the year required collaboration, Sullivan said, pointing to the efforts he said he appreciated from elected officials and leaders of all types.
“It’s interesting how every week almost looks different than the week before,” he said. “And we get into understanding that there has to be adaptability, there has to be flexibility.”
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic; more than 118,000 people were infected across 110 countries and territories around the world. As of yesterday, there are 84,505,870 cases and 1,834,511 deaths caused by the virus globally, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
As WHO declared it a pandemic at the start of March, Sullivan led a news conference informing the community that there were at the time no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at Texas A&M University or in the Bryan-College Station area. A few days later, Sullivan led another news conference informing the area of the county’s first case — a woman in her 20s who tested positive after returning from a trip to Spain. She was not associated with A&M or Blinn College.
Since those early days of the pandemic, knowledge of the coronavirus — and thus instructions on how to prevent spreading it — has changed rapidly and drastically.
For example, health officials said in March that face masks were not known to be helpful outside of health care settings; by April, leaders were encouraging the use of cloth masks. In June, there was a countywide mask mandate issued, followed by a statewide mandate in July.
Unexpected changes and cancellations filled the year. Schools transitioned to a completely online format around March and returned to in-person settings around August.
At the end of March, Brazos County issued a shelter-in-place order for residents that lasted through early April. Around the same time, there were several state orders in place limiting operations on different types of businesses and banning elective surgical procedures; many of those bans began to be lifted in some capacity midway through April and at the beginning of May.
Locally, leaders formed Operation Restart — a task force that aimed to help business owners find a safe way to reopen their doors to customers.
This summer, area health officials teamed up to boost COVID-19 contact tracing efforts by creating the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Investigations Operations Center.
Reflecting on challenges of 2020, Sullivan recalled the hurdles the area overcame in terms of getting more access to COVID-19 tests, reopening schools, bringing back sporting events and more.
Spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have occurred several times throughout the year, with some of the worst surrounding times when college students returned to classes and the days following various holidays.
Most recently, Brazos County has seen record high numbers, with COVID-19 hospitalizations equaling more than 15% of the region’s overall hospital capacity for almost two weeks, forcing state-mandated drops in business occupancy and a ban on elective procedures.
“It’s an unfortunate ending to the year, but I think it’s predictable,” Sullivan said Tuesday. “When we come into holiday seasons, and when we let our guard down, this is what happens. We’re not done. Clearly this virus is still here; clearly this virus is circulating. And we know how it does this. There’s nothing mysterious about it anymore. We just have to continue to be vigilant with the fundamentals.”
Sullivan said that until there are widespread immunity and vaccinations, it is critical to maintain precautions such as hand hygiene, social distancing and mask wearing. While a timeline is hard to pin down, he said having vaccinations widely available by the summer would be “wonderful.”
With more cases comes more hospitalizations, Sullivan explained, which he said could quickly lead to strain on local hospitals.
On Thursday, local hospitals in the county were 87% full with intensive care units at surpassing 100% of capacity for the first time during the pandemic. The numbers both include people with COVID-19 and other conditions.
“It’s a sad state,” he said Tuesday of rising numbers. “It’s a frustrating state, no doubt about it, but it’s the reality. And so these numbers show us that this virus has not left and that there are tough times ahead if we don’t change our behavior.”
Angela Clendenin, instructional assistant professor in epidemiology and biostatistics at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health, was instrumental in setting up the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Investigations Operations Center. In an interview the week before Christmas, she said that despite recent challenges, the Brazos Valley has done better throughout the year than many other areas across the state, pointing to metropolitan areas such as Dallas, San Antonio and Austin that have had to contend with their health care infrastructures being stretched “very thin.”
Clendenin said she believes proactive steps from elected officials, the health district and Texas A&M are a major reason the Brazos Valley has performed well. Aside from that, she said the geography of the area could also be a factor, since much of B-CS is completely surrounded by rural areas and the pandemic has generally led to less travel.
“We have a large number of cases right now,” Clendenin said. “But it could have been so much worse.”
The first few months of this year are “critical to our ability to truly get on the other side of this curve,” Clendenin said as she emphasized the importance of people’s willingness to get inoculated as the vaccine becomes more widely available to the public.
There is hope for 2021 to be more normal than 2020, Clendenin said, but she pointed out that there will be many long-lasting “residual effects” from the pandemic, including negative mental health effects on people from being in quarantine and in some cases losing their jobs.
As the holidays wrap up, cases are expected to increase further due to gatherings over the past several weeks, Sullivan pointed out. Additionally, he said the case numbers could also be affected by college students returning from out of town as classes are scheduled to resume in-person this month.
“It is important to just keep fighting the fight,” he said. “Maintain that hope that the long term looks good but in the short term we’ve got work to do. I think we need to encourage one another to do the right thing and to hang in there.”