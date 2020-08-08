Brazos County Health District's Dr. Seth Sullivan: COVID uptick likely but manageable

Brazos County Health District Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said during a news conference Friday that while the county will see an increase in COVID-19 cases as the fall semester resumes for students, he is confident in the community’s ability to help mitigate the risk as face masks have become more widely worn and people have a better understanding of how the disease is transmitted.
The decrease in close socialization and increase in face masks caused the surge seen last month to “impressively decrease,” he noted.
“That is going to be what we’re going to need to do moving forward,” he said, adding how engaged Texas A&M has been as a community partner with the health district.
Sullivan said the health district has not put in place specific thresholds that would cause a campus to close, calling it a challenging topic.
As an example, he said, if the threshold was set at 10% of students in a classroom, then that can be tripped with as few as three students in a class of 30 testing positive.
“There’s three cases over a period of six weeks, and that’s your 10%, so does that class need to be shut down? I don’t think that classroom needs to be shut down,” he said. “We’re going to expect to see some cases here and there.”
The more important aspect is the concentration of active cases in classrooms, schools and campuses, he said.
“What’s most important right now is the relationships that we’ve already established and are going to continue to establish with our school nurses, with our school administrators, with our sports trainers, to ensure that we know the situation in the school,” he said.
The Brazos County Health District is working with these leaders, he said, to standardize the process by which cases are reported to the county in real time, so the health department can help school leaders make those decisions.
Those conversations also will take into consideration other variables, such as the county’s positive rates and the situation in the community and in the hospitals.
“What’s most important is that we’re communicating, and I’ve been very pleased with those communication channels already before school’s even started,” Sullivan said.
Some of those discussions have been about mitigating risks in hallways, such as by creating one-way paths or having teachers move between classrooms instead of students, wearing masks, social distancing or using other items such as dividers.
Sullivan acknowledged the fear or anxiety teachers might be feeling about returning to their classrooms and encouraged those with concerns to speak to people they know in the health care field and review their school’s plans.
“What’s key about COVID-19 in these past five months is that we learn something every day with respect to the next step, and so we’re opening up schools, and that has a lot of folks with a lot of questions and a lot of anxiety, and I can assure you that the superintendents and the administrators, man, have they been working, and they have put together good plans,” he said.
During the news conference, Sullivan addressed the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on the Hispanic population. He said many factors have contributed to that situation.
“We have known for years that there is an unfortunate, but real disparity in access to health care among our Hispanic population compared to our Caucasian population, for example,” he said, noting underlying risk factors, such as diabetes, become even greater risks with decreased access to health care. “That’s a reality that’s well documented and well published. There is no doubt about it that that comes into play here too, so I think there’s many facets here.”
When looking at hospital bed and ICU bed occupancy rates, which include non-COVID patients, Sullivan said, he looks at trends instead of the percentage each day.
During the county’s surge about six weeks ago when there were multiple days of 100-plus new cases reported, Sullivan said, the impact on the hospitals was not as great as initially feared.
“At the end of the day, that’s really important, because we do expect in these coming weeks and coming couple months to get back to numbers like that, back to numbers like we were seeing six weeks ago,” he said. “… I think we need to brace for that possibility.”
Sullivan said just as he has confidence in the community, he also has confidence in the county’s health care system and its planning.
“They’re no stranger to COVID, and so I think we can all have confidence in that,” he said. “Nobody can predict the future, and we’re going to be working in collaboration, but things don’t happen overnight. We have metrics in place. We have collaboration, communication in place, so we can see things that are happening and make decisions as we need to make decisions. That’s what’s most important as we move into uncertain times.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.